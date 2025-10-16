VoteMate Launches to Help Every American Vote with Confidence

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voting should be simple. Yet for millions of Americans, understanding a long, complex ballot can feel overwhelming. Today, VoteMate launched to change that: a free, AI-powered, nonprofit, and nonpartisan web app that helps every voter fill out their ballot faster, easier, and with confidence.

“When it took me over three hours to research my seven-page ballot, I realized how hard it is for even informed voters to make confident choices,” said Alex Iovine, CEO and Founder of VoteMate. “Most Americans don’t have that kind of time. We built VoteMate to change that, giving every voter a simple, trusted, free way to prepare and feel good about their choices.”

By entering your voting address, VoteMate automatically pulls up your local ballot and provides a clear, conversational, multilingual chat that helps you explore what’s on it — from national races to local measures — without bias or jargon. The app delivers instant access to verified, sourced information, allowing voters to make confident choices in minutes, not hours.

Major AI platforms like ChatGPT and Copilot began restricting election-related conversations “for safety,” leaving millions of voters to spend hours searching for reliable, neutral information. Even before that, the challenge was clear: fragmented data, political bias, and inaccessible ballot explanations left voters confused, frustrated, or skipping questions altogether.

A June 2025 survey conducted by VoteMate found that 78% of registered voters made at least one ballot decision without feeling fully confident, while 57% admitted to skipping questions because they didn’t recognize the names or understand the measures.

VoteMate was built to fix that, not by telling voters how to vote, but by giving them the confidence to vote for what they believe in and the knowledge for how it will affect them and their communities.

Unlike commercial AI tools driven by ads or subscriptions, VoteMate is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that prioritizes privacy and trust: there are no ads, no data sales, and no political affiliations. Every feature is designed to foster transparency, not engagement metrics.

Built by over 40 volunteers from across the political spectrum, VoteMate represents a rare kind of collaboration — uniting technologists, civic leaders, and everyday citizens around one mission: to ensure every voter is informed, supported, and confident in shaping their future.

“We’re excited to bring AI to voting in a fundamentally helpful way,” said Alex Saxerud, Chief Responsible AI Officer and Co-Founder. “By centering individuals and empowering informed choice, VoteMate helps safeguard against AI-supercharged misinformation and bad actors.”

The experience is simple:

View your ballot: See everything that will appear on your local, state, or national ballot.



Reflect on your values and priorities. Vote with confidence: Get clear, verified, unbiased information — all in one place.

Since its soft launch, VoteMate has reached thousands of voters across 30 states, signaling strong demand for tools that make democracy more human, inclusive, and trustworthy.

By combining responsible AI with civic purpose, VoteMate offers something the voting process has long been missing, a human-centered assistant that makes voting feel clear, personal, and possible.

VoteMate is available now nationwide. Try VoteMate free today at votemate.io .

