Agios to Host Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on October 30 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering innovative medicines for patients with rare diseases, today announced the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its third quarter 2025 financial results and business highlights.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the company’s website (www.agios.com) under the “Events & Presentations” tab. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios: Fueled by Connections to Transform Rare Diseases™

At Agios, our vision is to redefine the future of rare disease treatment. Fueled by connections, we build trusted partnerships with communities – collaborating to develop and deliver innovative medicines that have the potential to transform lives. With a foundation in hematology, we combine biological expertise with real-world insights to advance a growing pipeline of rare disease medicines that reflect the priorities of the people we serve. Agios is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.agios.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Morgan Sanford, Vice President, Investor Relations

Agios Pharmaceuticals

morgan.sanford@agios.com

Media Contact

Eamonn Nolan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Agios Pharmaceuticals

eamonn.nolan@agios.com