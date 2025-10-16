National PKU Alliance Grant Advances Engineered Native Bacteria Candidate for Phenylketonuria (PKU)

San Diego, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endure Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Endure Bio®), a pioneer in engineered engraftable microbial therapeutics, today announced that its founding discovery laboratory at the University of California, San Diego has been awarded a research grant from the National PKU Alliance (NPKUA). The funding to the Zarrinpar Lab at UCSD will support the development of a novel Engineered Native Bacteria (ENB) candidate for the treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare genetic disorder that impairs the body’s ability to metabolize phenylalanine, potentially leading to intellectual disability, neurological complications, and seizures.

“We are deeply grateful for the National PKU Alliance’s support and recognition of our ENB platform technology,” said Amir Zarrinpar, MD, PhD, founder and Chief Medical Officer of Endure Bio and Professor of Medicine at UC San Diego. “PKU is a devastating, inherited condition with limited treatment options. We’re excited to be developing one of the first potential full-spectrum treatments for this disease—an effort made possible through this critical NPKUA funding.”

“This grant will allow us to validate our treatment modality in preclinical efficacy studies, which we aim to rapidly advance toward clinical development,” added Mark S. Wilson, CEO of Endure Bio.

Endure Bio’s proprietary ENB platform enables genetic modification of beneficial bacterial strains naturally residing in the human gut, to deliver therapeutic functions while maintaining their native ability to engraft and persist long-term. This represents a significant advancement over earlier microbiome therapeutics that rely on non-native lab strains which are typically transient in the gut and require frequent administration. Burdensome dosing regimens for chronic therapies often lead to non-adherence and suboptimal disease management.

The company is advancing a robust pipeline of ENB-based therapeutics targeting both rare and prevalent chronic diseases, including Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), PKU, and age-related metabolic disorders aimed at promoting healthy longevity.

About the National PKU Alliance

The National PKU Alliance (NPKUA) is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare inherited metabolic disorder. Through advocacy, education, and research funding, the NPKUA works to expand access to treatments, accelerate the development of new therapies and a cure, and raise public awareness of PKU. The organization unites patients, healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers to drive progress and ensure a better future for everyone living with PKU.

About Endure Bio

Endure Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Endure Bio®) is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered, engraftable live biotherapeutics for the treatment of genetic and chronic diseases. The company’s ENB platform enables ex vivo modification of native bacterial strains capable of long-term residence in the gastrointestinal tract following oral delivery. This innovative approach holds promise for treating—and potentially curing—a wide range of serious conditions.

Founded on groundbreaking research by Amir Zarrinpar, MD, PhD, at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, Endure Bio is committed to transforming the treatment landscape for rare and common diseases, including inflammatory and metabolic disorders.

For more information, visit www.endurebio.com