Wired Interface Market Size to Surpass USD 41.03 Billion by 2032, Due to Growing Adoption of HPC, AI, and IoT Technologies | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wired Interface Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Wired Interface Market S ize was valued at USD 23.05 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 41.03 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during 2025-2032.”

Rising Need for Stable, High-Speed Data Transfer in Consumer Electronics Boost Market Growth Globally

With the fast data transfer and charging, it contributes to a wired interface popularity. Smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles are still pretty dependent on USB, HDMI, and Ethernet connectors. Transportation and health care applications further promote uptake thanks to the need for secured, interference-free wired communication. Furthermore, the market acceptability is increasing due to advancement of connector miniaturization and green materials.

The growing use of wired connectivity in gaming consoles, laptops, and smartphones for reliable functioning and fast charging is propelling the growth of the wired interface market in the U.S.

Wired Interface Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 23.05 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 41.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.50% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (USB, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, Others),

• By Device (Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop and Desktop PCs, TV, Virtual Reality, Drones, Gaming Consoles)

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Others)

• By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

USB led the market with approximately 37.52% share in 2024 as it is compatible more or less with each and every device (consumer electronics and industrial devices) and also due to the low cost. HDMI was the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.18% fueled by the boom in high-definition displays, gaming, and home theater systems.

By Device

Smartphones dominated the market with around 31.21% share in 2024 as smartphones is the biggest user base in the world and use USB-C and lightening connectors for charging and synchronizing data. Virtual reality devices showed the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.56% with immersive experiences becoming increasingly reliant on wired connections to enable latency sensitive interactions and for bandwidth intensive high-resolution content.

By Application

The automotive led the market with about 36.25% share in 2024as vehicles require better connectivity than ever with robust connectivity required for infotainment, safety systems, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Healthcare emerged as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.20% as devices used for diagnostic, medical equipment, and more need safe, accurate and interference free data transfer.

By End-User

Residential segment held the largest share at approximately 45.64% in 2024as the majority of smartphone, laptop, TV and gaming console customers require stable wired links. The commercial segment experienced the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.79% as usage in offices, data centers, and industrial-automation settings becomes more common.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, Asia Pacific dominated the Wired Interface Market and accounted for 41.03% of revenue share, this leadership is due to increasing use of smartphones, laptops, gaming devices, among others is enabling users to opt for continuous wired connectivity.

North America is a key contributor in the global wired interface market due to the strong consumer electronics and automotive industries in the region.

Recent News:

In August 2024 , Koch Equity Development LLC, the principal investment and acquisition arm of Koch, Inc., announced an agreement to acquire iconectiv, LLC, a telecommunications solutions leader, from Ericsson and affiliates of Francisco Partners. This acquisition enhances Koch's capabilities in providing advanced connectivity solutions across various sectors.

, Koch Equity Development LLC, the principal investment and acquisition arm of Koch, Inc., announced an agreement to acquire iconectiv, LLC, a telecommunications solutions leader, from Ericsson and affiliates of Francisco Partners. This acquisition enhances Koch's capabilities in providing advanced connectivity solutions across various sectors. In April 2025, Amphenol expanded its AT Circular connector series with a new 6-pin configuration designed to meet the evolving needs of industrial applications. This addition underscores Amphenol's commitment to providing versatile and robust connectivity solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Wired Interface Market Report (The USPs):

MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY INDEX – provides insights into production yield rates and automation levels across wired connector facilities, helping assess operational efficiency and scalability in mass manufacturing environments.

– provides insights into production yield rates and automation levels across wired connector facilities, helping assess operational efficiency and scalability in mass manufacturing environments. DEFECT & QUALITY PERFORMANCE MATRIX – enables evaluation of bonding techniques such as solder, crimp, and press-fit connections to identify failure trends, optimize process reliability, and reduce production waste.

– enables evaluation of bonding techniques such as solder, crimp, and press-fit connections to identify failure trends, optimize process reliability, and reduce production waste. APPLICATION DEPLOYMENT BENCHMARKS – helps you understand the market share distribution of wired interfaces across consumer electronics, automotive, and medical sectors, along with adoption growth in AR/VR and flexible display systems.

– helps you understand the market share distribution of wired interfaces across consumer electronics, automotive, and medical sectors, along with adoption growth in AR/VR and flexible display systems. MATERIAL SUSTAINABILITY SCORECARD – helps track the transition to copper and lead-free solder materials, ensuring environmental compliance and improved conductivity standards across industries.

– helps track the transition to copper and lead-free solder materials, ensuring environmental compliance and improved conductivity standards across industries. RELIABILITY & STRESS TEST INDEX – allows analysis of MTBF values, failure rates, and performance under extreme temperature, vibration, and humidity conditions to assess suitability for mission-critical and rugged applications.

– allows analysis of MTBF values, failure rates, and performance under extreme temperature, vibration, and humidity conditions to assess suitability for mission-critical and rugged applications. TECHNOLOGICAL MINIATURIZATION RATE – highlights progress in device size reduction enabled by miniaturized wired connectors, driving innovation in compact electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

