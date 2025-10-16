Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) ("Chicago Atlantic" or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The Company plans to issue its earnings release and supplemental financial information before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Chicago Atlantic will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837).

The live audio webcast of the Company’s quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.refi.reit. The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for one year.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has offices in Chicago, Miami, New York, and London and has closed over $2.8 billion in credit and equity investments to date.

Contact:

Tripp Sullivan

SCR Partners

IR@REFI.reit