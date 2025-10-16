Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh to Join Senator Bill Cassidy at Louisiana Energy Security Summit

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, announces that CEO Andy Marsh will join U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and national energy leaders today, Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the Louisiana Energy Security Summit, hosted by the American Council for Capital Formation (ACCF). Attendees are gathering to discuss how U.S. companies are strengthening energy independence and industrial competitiveness through clean hydrogen and domestic manufacturing.

Marsh will participate in the panel “Cracking Down on China — Addressing Risks to American Energy and Supply Chain Security”. The discussion will explore policy and investment strategies that safeguard U.S. manufacturing, reward clean production, and support fair competition in global markets. By combining innovation with strong domestic investment, Plug is proving that the U.S. can compete head-to-head with China, not through subsidies, but through productivity, reliability, and clean-energy excellence.

“America’s energy advantage is its competitive edge,” said Marsh. “By turning that power into hydrogen and liquid fuels here at home, we can out-innovate global competitors, secure supply chains, and build a stronger, cleaner economy. I want to thank Senator Cassidy for his leadership in advancing policies that protect U.S. manufacturers and reward environmental accountability.”

Plug has identified Louisiana as a strategic hub for its expanding hydrogen network. Earlier this year, Plug and Olin Corporation launched Hidrogenii, a 15-ton-per-day liquid hydrogen joint venture in St. Gabriel, one of the Gulf Coast’s first large-scale hydrogen plants. The facility anchors Plug’s vertically integrated hydrogen ecosystem, serving industrial and mobility customers across the Southeast and Gulf regions.

Marsh’s participation underscores Plug’s leadership in building a resilient U.S. hydrogen economy, driving domestic manufacturing, and supporting smart policy measures, such as Senator Cassidy’s Foreign Pollution Fee Act, that create a level playing field for clean, efficient American producers.

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day. With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

