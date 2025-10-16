Rekor Technology Powers South Carolina “Virtual Weigh Stations,” Wins State Technology Innovation Award, Establishing a Near 100 Percent Perfect Overweight-Truck Targeting Model That Other States Can Follow

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced that South Carolina’s Office of Information Technology (OIT), working in collaboration with the South Carolina State Transport Police (STP) and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), received first place in the State Technology Innovation Award for deploying “virtual weigh stations” powered by Rekor technology and integrated with Drakewell.

Rekor will receive an initial order of approximately $1 million related to this technology rollout, with more revenue expected as the program expands statewide. The system detects overweight vehicles in real-time traffic, focusing solely on correctly identifying overweight trucks for inspection. This also helps ensure compliant carriers stay on the move. Transportation agencies benefit from continuous weigh-in-motion coverage and accurate overweight detection, while significantly reducing most costs associated with traditional truck weigh stations, which are prohibitively expensive.

Transportation Agency Perspectives

“This project has been years in the making,” said Lieutenant Thomas White, liaison between OIT and field officers. “Rekor technology was used to build a system that makes a difference for officers, citizens, and infrastructure. By sending the right vehicle to inspection, we improve safety and protect our roads.”

Regina Crolley, Director, OIT, said, “I believe this team developed an innovative solution that serves the state. We are proud to celebrate this recognition with the State Transport Police, SCDOT, and our partners." This innovative technology is rolling out on South Carolina roadways and is already helping South Carolina maximize mission resources while controlling costs.

South Carolina’s leadership shows how data and automation can improve safety and protect infrastructure,” said Mark Phillips, General Manager, Rekor. “This successful implementation highlights the value of the approach and opens the door for broader adoption across South Carolina and beyond. By focusing on the highest-risk vehicles, officers help decrease roadway and bridge damage, while compliant carriers keep their trucks on the road. Transportation departments nationwide are watching South Carolina’s success and are ideal candidates to adopt the same model.

Results in the field:

Before installing this new technology, a typical transport police roadside enforcement shift would pull over nine trucks and find only three to four that were overweight.

With Rekor’s virtual weigh station technology and workflow, state transport police can now identify all nine overweight trucks during targeted enforcement operations, reducing unnecessary stops for compliant vehicles and optimizing officer time.

How it works:

Mobile screening workflow. An officer positioned downstream watches live weight-in-motion (WIM) data on a laptop or tablet. The WIM device on the mainline wirelessly transmits individual axle weights and gross vehicle weights to the officer’s handheld device. Using Rekor technology, the officer identifies trucks that exceed state weight thresholds and intercepts them after they pass the WIM site. No vehicles within legal weight limits are mistakenly stopped.

Rekor vehicle recognition technology is integrated with the mobile setup. The officer sees real-time WIM data linked with a vehicle photo on their smartphone, tablet, or laptop in the patrol vehicle. Multiple thumbnails can display different views to make identification easier. Visual or audio alerts highlight the correct overweight vehicles. Officers can respond in the field, and the same data and images are accessible to enforcement personnel at a fixed facility.

End-to-end workflow. Rekor vehicle recognition analytics and Drakewell data management software process and display traffic and WIM data from roadside sensors. Officers receive prompt alerts, verify in the field, and record outcomes in an auditable workflow.

Benefits of virtual weigh stations:

Increase efficiency by targeting inspections, reducing unnecessary stops for compliant carriers, and enhancing daily operations.

Enhanced compliance by enforcing weight and safety regulations that safeguard pavements and bridges, while discouraging violations.

Data-driven planning involves using collected data to guide highway planning, safety initiatives, and congestion management.



Reduce expenses. Increase enforcement coverage more cheaply than constructing more fixed weigh stations.





Drakewell provides data management software that powers virtual weigh stations by analyzing and displaying traffic and WIM data from roadside sensors. These systems help state departments of transportation enforce truck safety and weight laws without requiring every commercial vehicle to stop at a physical weigh station.

“The future of enforcement lies in transforming raw roadside vehicle data into real-time intelligence,” said Duncan Jamieson, Managing Director at Drakewell. “When officers have the right data at the right time, they can act confidently, document results transparently, and reinforce compliance where it matters most.”

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

