Residual DNA Testing Research Report 2025-2035: Adoption of NGS and Real-Time PCR Technologies and Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine Bolster Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residual DNA Testing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Test Type, Technology, Application, End User, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Residual DNA Testing market is highly competitive, with several key players driving innovation and market growth. Leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Maravai LifeSciences, Eurofins Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Fujifilm Corporation, and others are at the forefront, leveraging their technological expertise, strong R&D capabilities, and broad product portfolios to gain a significant market share.



These companies are focused on enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and affordability of residual DNA testing through advanced technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS) and real-time PCR. Additionally, many of these players are expanding their offerings by introducing specialized solutions tailored to the needs of the biopharmaceutical, forensic, and clinical diagnostics sectors. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are also common strategies among market leaders, helping them strengthen their positions and capitalize on new opportunities in the rapidly growing residual DNA testing market.



One of the key drivers of the Residual DNA Testing market is the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals. As the production of biologics, such as vaccines, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies, continues to rise, the need for stringent safety measures and quality control becomes essential. Regulatory agencies, like the FDA and EMA, require thorough testing for residual DNA in these products to ensure they are free from potentially harmful contaminants. This ensures that the biologics are safe for human use, which is crucial for patient health and the effectiveness of treatments. The growing focus on gene therapies, personalized medicine, and the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry is significantly driving the demand for residual DNA testing.

The global Residual DNA Testing market is experiencing several key emerging trends that are shaping its future. One of the most significant trends is the integration of advanced technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and real-time PCR, which are enhancing the sensitivity, accuracy, and speed of DNA detection. Additionally, the rise of personalized medicine is driving the demand for precise genetic testing, as residual DNA testing becomes crucial in tailoring treatments based on individual genetic profiles.



The increasing use of forensic DNA testing is another key trend, with advancements in DNA analysis allowing for more accurate identification from trace or degraded samples, playing a critical role in criminal investigations and legal applications. Regulatory pressures, particularly in the biopharmaceutical industry, are also fuelling growth, as stricter guidelines require more rigorous DNA testing to ensure the safety of biologics and gene therapies.



Moreover, emerging markets, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are expanding their healthcare and biotechnology sectors, creating new opportunities for residual DNA testing solutions. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is further driving innovation, automating data analysis and improving testing efficiency. Lastly, the growing interest in environmental and agricultural applications, such as detecting genetic material in water, soil, and food products, is broadening the scope of residual DNA testing beyond healthcare. These trends collectively indicate a rapidly evolving market with vast potential across various sectors.



Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), especially in the aging population, is contributing to the rising demand for advanced treatment options. As more patients are diagnosed at earlier stages due to improved diagnostic tools, the Residual DNA Testing market for Residual DNA Testing therapies is expanding rapidly, creating opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to develop and commercialize innovative treatments.



Despite the growth of the Residual DNA Testing market, several challenges persist. One of the primary challenges is the high cost of testing. Advanced DNA testing technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and real-time PCR, can be expensive to implement and maintain. This can limit the accessibility of residual DNA testing, particularly for smaller laboratories or in regions with limited resources.



Another significant challenge is sample degradation. Residual DNA samples, especially those collected from forensic or environmental settings, are often degraded or present in very small quantities. This can make it difficult to obtain accurate and reliable results, as the DNA may not be of sufficient quality for analysis.



Contamination is also a concern, particularly in forensic applications, where minute traces of DNA are often recovered from crime scenes. Even small amounts of contamination during sample collection, handling, or analysis can compromise the integrity of the results, leading to false positives or false negatives.



Additionally, there are ethical and privacy concerns surrounding the use of genetic data, especially in forensic and healthcare applications. The collection, storage, and use of residual DNA raises questions about data security, consent, and the potential misuse of genetic information. Ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and addressing these ethical issues remains a challenge for companies in the market.



Finally, the lack of standardization in residual DNA testing protocols can hinder the widespread adoption of these technologies. Without universally accepted guidelines and quality assurance measures, results may vary across laboratories, impacting the reliability of testing and limiting its use in critical applications.

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck KGaA

Eurofins Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Fujifilm Corporation

Revvity

Sartorius AG

Lonza

WuXi AppTec

Intertek Group PLC

Hillgene Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Maravai LifeSciences

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Inclusion and Exclusion



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Global Residual DNA Testing Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.4 Epidemiology Analysis

1.5 Patent Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Challenges

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Residual DNA Testing Market (by Offering), ($Billion), 2024-2035

2.1 Product

2.1.1 Consumables

2.1.2 Instruments & Software

2.2 Services



3. Global Residual DNA Testing Market (by Test Type), ($Billion), 2024-2035

3.1 Final Product Release Testing

3.2 Bulk Lot Release Testing

3.3 Raw Material Testing



4. Global Residual DNA Testing Market (by Technology), ($Billion), 2024-2035

4.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

4.2 Threshold Assays

4.3 DNA Probe Hybridization

4.4 Other Technologies



5. Global Residual DNA Testing Market (by Application), ($Billion), 2024-2035

5.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2 Cell & Gene Therapy

5.3 Vaccines

5.4 Other Applications



6. Global Residual DNA Testing Market (by End User), ($Billion), 2024-2035

6.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.2 CROS & CDMOS

6.3 Academic & Research Institutes



7. Global Residual DNA Testing Market (by Region), ($Billion), 2024-2035

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Key Findings

7.1.2 Market Dynamics

7.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

7.1.3.1 North America Residual DNA Testing Market, by Country

7.1.3.1.1 U.S.

7.1.3.1.2 Canada

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Rest of the World

7.4.1 Key Findings

7.4.2 Market Dynamics

7.4.3 Market Sizing and Forecast



8. Global Residual DNA Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

8.1 Key Strategies and Development

8.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

8.1.2 Synergistic Activities

8.1.3 Business Expansions and Funding

8.1.4 Product Launches and Approvals

8.1.5 Other Activities

8.2 Company Profiles

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

8.2.3 Top Competitors

8.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users

8.2.5 Key Personnel

8.2.6 Analyst View



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bmflg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.