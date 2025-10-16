Plant-based Food Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2024-2031: Escalating R&D Activities, Innovative Product Launches, and Emerging Expansion Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Food Market by Type, Source, and Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global plant-based food market is anticipated to reach $64.33 billion by 2031, growing at a robust CAGR of 11% throughout the forecast period 2024-2031.

This comprehensive analysis examines the worldwide plant-based food industry across five key geographical regions, highlighting prevailing market dynamics, current valuations, recent innovations, and projections through 2031. The analysis encompasses competitive landscape evaluation and country-level market assessment.



Market expansion is propelled by rising consumer intolerance toward animal-derived proteins, expanding vegetarian demographics, increasing venture capital investments in plant-based enterprises, breakthrough innovations in food technology, and heightened focus on animal welfare and environmental sustainability. Additionally, escalating research and development activities, innovative product launches by plant-based manufacturers, and emerging market expansion opportunities are anticipated to bolster market development.

Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain the highest growth rate during the forecast period across the global plant-based food market. This growth trajectory is supported by collaborations between international and domestic food companies, rising awareness of protein-rich diets, flourishing food and beverage industry, economic expansion, rapid urbanization, and substantial vegan and vegetarian population base. Additionally, increasing investments in the plant-based sector and growing adoption of emerging technologies for product innovation are further accelerating regional market expansion.



Based on product type, the egg substitute segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast timeframe of 2024-2031.

This accelerated growth stems primarily from surging consumer demand for egg alternatives, increasing investments and technological innovations in egg substitute development, proliferation of new product introductions, and the low cholesterol benefits provided by plant-based egg alternatives. The segment benefits from growing health consciousness, dietary restrictions awareness, and the expansion of vegan and vegetarian lifestyles. As food manufacturers develop more sophisticated formulations that closely mimic traditional egg functionality in cooking and baking applications, adoption rates continue climbing across both residential and commercial segments.



Based on source material, the pea segment is expected to register the most substantial growth rate throughout the forecast period.

This rapid expansion is attributed to consumers' increasing preference for sustainable and palatable alternatives to animal proteins, rising investments from leading manufacturers to enhance pea protein production capabilities, and growing incorporation of pea protein in various plant-based food applications. Pea-based ingredients offer additional advantages being allergen-free, gluten-free, and lactose-free, which significantly broadens their appeal among health-conscious consumers with specific dietary requirements.



Based on distribution channel, the business-to-consumer segment is anticipated to maintain the dominant market position while simultaneously achieving the fastest growth rate during 2024-2031.

This dual leadership results from increased plant-based food sales through established supermarket and hypermarket chains, consumer preference for traditional brick-and-mortar grocery shopping due to accessibility and product availability, and rising consumer expenditure on vegan food products. The segment's growth acceleration is further supported by the rapidly expanding online retail sector, which provides enhanced accessibility, shopping convenience, and cost-effectiveness for consumers seeking plant-based alternatives.



Based on end-use application, the retail segment is expected to capture the largest market share in 2024.

This dominance is primarily driven by growing consumer adoption of plant-based diets, increasing product availability in mainstream retail outlets, enhanced marketing efforts by manufacturers, and improved product formulations that appeal to broader consumer segments. The retail expansion is supported by strategic partnerships between plant-based manufacturers and major grocery chains, dedicated shelf space allocation for plant-based products, and consumer education initiatives that promote the benefits of plant-based nutrition.



