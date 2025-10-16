From Lab to Ledger: DCPlus and Origo Pioneer the Future of Decentralized Science and Regenerative Medicine





HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origo, the leading decentralized science (DeSci) platform on the Base chain, proudly announces the debut of DCPlus, a groundbreaking project that merges medical-grade biotechnology with blockchain innovation. Launching on October 17, 2025, through Origo Hub, Origo’s curated IDO launchpad, this collaboration marks a major milestone in DeSci commercialization - as Origo and DCPLUS together transform decades of biomedical research into real-world, tokenized utility and verifiable on-chain participation.

DCPlus: Pioneering Regenerative Biotechnology

At the core of DCPlus is a patented Transdermal Gas Therapy Patch, developed by Taiwan’s Medical Gas Research Center. The technology converts solid compounds into gas and enables the controlled release of hydrogen and oxygen through the skin for up to 24 hours, without external equipment.

Clinically validated by top hospitals, the Transdermal Gas Therapy Patch has proven highly effective in wound healing, tissue regeneration, and blood-circulation improvement, with successful results in diabetic ulcers and post-surgical recovery. Its excellence earned the Gold Medal at the 39th World Center of Invention Expo (2025), which establishes DCPlus as a global leader in regenerative medicine.

DCPLUS further amplifies its therapeutic power through Mangosteen Bio-Synergy. By integrating the natural compound α-Mangostin, the patch delivers potent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting benefits to accelerate tissue repair and support both human and animal health.

Through its advanced dermal absorption and controlled-release system, DCPlus achieves higher bioavailability, 24-hour sustained efficacy, and minimal side effects, and sets a new medical standard that bridges clinical precision with everyday wellness.

Origo x DCPlus: Real-World Innovation, On-Chain Empowerment

DCPlus is not only advancing medical biotechnology but also reshaping how innovation reaches people through blockchain integration. As the first medical-grade wellness product purchasable with cryptocurrency ($DCPLUS), it bridges real-world biotechnology with on-chain value that marks a defining milestone in the commercialization of DeSci.

Through Origo Hub , users purchase $DCPLUS on October 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM UTC (Whitelist Round) and 12:30 PM UTC (Public Round), with the privileges to stake, trade, or purchase tangible biotech products later to transform scientific innovation into verifiable, tokenized participation. A total of 2% of the token supply (20 million $DCPLUS) is allocated to a staking-reward pool that establishes long-term sustainability and incentivizes community participation.

Initial market research already shows over 80% of respondents expressing strong purchase intent, which reflects both public confidence and growing traction for the DCPlus ecosystem.

To further strengthen this foundation, the DCPlus core team will launch a self-funded buyback initiative to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to token stability, ecosystem sustainability, and the long-term vision of bridging real-world biotech with decentralized innovation.

Origo: Empowering Real-World Science On-Chain

For Origo, DCPlus embodies its founding mission: to bring real science on-chain.

As the Base chain’s flagship DeSci platform, Origo transforms credible research into investable, verifiable, and globally accessible innovation. By aligning biomedical breakthroughs with decentralized infrastructure, Origo creates a transparent bridge from laboratory discovery to global adoption, ensuring that scientific value circulates as freely as information on-chain.

“DCPlus represents exactly what Origo stands for, credible science meeting decentralized empowerment,” said an Origo co-founder. “It bridges medicine, nature, and blockchain to redefine how innovation reaches the world. It’s not just a token; it’s a tangible impact.”

Origo continues to lead the DeSci movement by bridging credible science and decentralized technology to make innovation transparent, investable, and shared by all, while DCPlus stands as the proof: a medical breakthrough not confined to labs but living securely on the blockchain, signaling a new era where science is owned by the many, not the few.

Contact:

Bruce

bruce.wayne@origo.fun

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1d280ea-c581-4f82-8796-7ee0d969db17