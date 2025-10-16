MNA Ventures Announces OTC & Partners as Independent Legal Entity: Dubai-Based Law Firm Strengthens Corporate Advisory Services Across UAE Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MNA Ventures announces that OTC & Partners, a dedicated law firm operating within its business ecosystem, is now positioned as an independent legal entity in the UAE. This strategic evolution reinforces the holding group's commitment to establishing itself as a trusted partner for enterprises across the UAE and international markets.

Comprehensive Legal Excellence in Dubai's Business Hub

OTC & Partners operates as an independent legal entity providing a full suite of corporate and regulatory advisory services. The firm is well positioned to support the UAE's flourishing business community with specialist legal expertise tailored to the jurisdiction's evolving regulatory landscape.

Serving domestic and international clients across a broad range of sectors, from innovative digital asset ventures to established multinationals, OTC & Partners combines pragmatic, commercially focused advice with a strong commitment to efficient, sustainable and long-term client outcomes.

The law firm's service portfolio encompasses:

Corporate Advisory Services

Corporate governance and compliance

Mergers and acquisitions support

Commercial contract negotiation and drafting



Regulatory Advisory Services

Cross-Jurisdictional compliance support

Cross-border transaction advisory

Investment and licensing consultation



Strategic Legal Consultation

International business expansion advisory

Joint venture structuring

Dispute resolution and mediation

Intellectual property protection

UAE Legal Services

UAE Criminal Defense and Legal Advisory

Advisory Services on Shariah Law and Islamic Legal Principles

Local dispute resolution & advisory services





MNA Team & Management alongside Mr. Leone Araujo and Mr. Hashim Salem Saif Abdulla

Leadership and Operational Excellence

Under the leadership of its General Manager, Mr. Leone Araujo and Emirati Supreme Court Lawyer, Mr. Hashim Salem Saif Abdulla, OTC & Partners combines deep local market knowledge with international legal expertise. The firm's operational base in Dubai positions it strategically to serve both regional clients and international businesses seeking to establish or expand their presence in the UAE and the wider global market.

"OTC & Partners' establishment as an independent entity represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing comprehensive legal and regulatory solutions," said Mr. Leone Araujo, General Manager of OTC & Partners. "Our firm bridges the gap between legal compliance and strategic business growth, offering sophisticated counsel to navigate the UAE's evolving regulatory landscape whilst supporting expansion objectives."

Strategic Integration with MNA Ventures Ecosystem

As part of MNA Ventures' diversified portfolio, OTC & Partners provides clients with a unique competitive advantage through integrated solutions that combine legal expertise with broader business advisory capabilities. This ecosystem approach enables seamless coordination across multiple business verticals, delivering comprehensive support for complex initiatives from initial market entry to international expansion.

The firm is particularly positioned to support international companies establishing UAE operations and regional businesses pursuing growth across diverse sectors, including the rapidly growing digital asset industry.

About OTC & Partners

OTC & Partners is a corporate law firm based in Dubai, operating as an independent entity within the MNA Ventures ecosystem. The firm delivers integrated legal solutions that drive business growth, combining regulatory expertise with strategic commercial insight. OTC & Partners serves as a trusted advisor for companies navigating complex market entry, expansion, and transformation initiatives across the UAE and beyond. For more information, visit https://otcandpartners.com/

Media Contact:



Name: Lars Opena

Address: Office 1806, Tameem House, Barsha Heights, Dubai, UAE

Email: info@otcandpartners.com

Website: otcandpartners.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility . Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8651b501-04b8-43a6-8473-75d1fe355bee