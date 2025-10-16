dYdX Foundation Hosts Analyst Call Highlighting Protocol Metrics, Token Updates and 2026 Roadmap

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dYdX Foundation hosted its October 2025 Analyst Call, gathering analysts and ecosystem stakeholders to review the protocol’s performance, token metrics, and roadmap heading into 2026.





The session featured Charles d’Haussy, CEO of dYdX Foundation, Joshua Watts, COO at the Foundation, as well as Eddie Zhang, President of dYdX Labs, who presented updates on new trading features, and the expansion of dYdX’s product suite — including an entry into the U.S. market.

The dYdX Chain continues to reinforce its leadership in decentralized derivatives, surpassing $1.52 trillion in lifetime trading volume across all protocol versions. Since the launch of the chain, the protocol has generated over $62 million in cumulative fees, with almost $50 million rewards distributed to stakers in USDC. In the past 30 days, the number of new token holders has also grown by about 10,000, bringing the total number of DYDX holders to over 92,000.

Charles d’Haussy, CEO of the dYdX Foundation, noted that dYdX’s consistent volume and active participation from traders and validators illustrate “a growing preference for decentralized infrastructure built with institutional-grade standards.”

The DYDX token remains at the center of the ecosystem’s security alignment, with over 240 million DYDX staked across validators and a median APR of 8.8% in H1, 2025.

To better its community activity and chain security through staking, the DAO approved Buyback Program has repurchased more than 5.3 million DYDX tokens to date, with more Buybacks planned for Q4, 2025.

“When investors seek exposure to crypto market growth and leading derivatives platforms, dYdX consistently ranks among the top choices,” said Charles d’Haussy, CEO of the dYdX Foundation.

Eddie Zhang, President of dYdX Labs shared an updated roadmap focused on deepening liquidity, expanding asset coverage, and improving trader experience. Key initiatives include:

Solana Spot Trading launching in November 2025, and paving the way for U.S. market entry.

launching in November 2025, and paving the way for U.S. market entry. A revamped Prediction Markets module , reintroducing decentralized event trading.

, reintroducing decentralized event trading. Integrated Staking and trading, enabling users to manage assets directly from the platform.

and trading, enabling users to manage assets directly from the platform. New trading tools, such as TWAP and scaled orders, tailored for institutional traders.

“We’re building the most reliable and versatile trading infrastructure in DeFi,” said Eddie Zhang, President of dYdX Labs. “Our roadmap is focused on performance, user experience, and creating clear value pathways between traders, stakers, and the protocol itself.”

With an expanding product suite, global distribution partnerships, and a maturing governance model, dYdX enters the final quarter of 2025 positioned for continued growth. The protocol’s 2026 roadmap will emphasize performance and institutional-grade innovation — reaffirming dYdX’s mission to make decentralized trading fast, fair, and open to all.

