Supercharging Demand Drives Revolution: China's 800-1000V Architecture Becoming Mainstream

Research on 800-1000V Architecture: Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Charging by 2030

By 2025, the 800-1000V high-voltage architecture for passenger cars in China is set to shift from high-end configurations to mainstream standards. This advancement is driven by technological innovations that promise an energy efficiency revolution and rapid adoption of fast charging. Initially, the growing demand for supercharging and the rollout of OEM supercharging infrastructure will drive adoption. Looking towards 2030, factors such as SiC localization and the maturation of a high-voltage ecosystem are expected to be pivotal.

Despite its potential, the current supply chain for 800-1000V architecture faces challenges in component maturity and high costs. The technology has been categorized into six main types with 15 subcategories, detailing supplier capabilities and development trends.

Statistics reveal a rise from 13 to over 70 passenger car models featuring this architecture in China between 2022 and mid-2025. The technology has become accessible to electric vehicles priced between RMB 100,000-150,000. Notably, Leapmotor has equipped its B01 range with this technology; BYD has debuted the world's first comprehensive 1000V high-voltage architecture for passenger cars.

Sales of electric vehicles with 800V technology in China surged to 840,000 in 2024, achieving a penetration rate of 6.9%. Projections indicate a rise to 9.5% by 2025, with expectations of surpassing 35% by 2030, potentially leading to over 7 million units sold.

Supply Chain Technology Trends: Megawatt Fast Charging

The competitive landscape for OEMs is intensifying as technologies improve. Companies like BYD leverage integrated energy systems, while brands such as Zeekr push boundaries with 1.2MW liquid-cooled charging piles.

Zeekr's new charging stations, which launched in Q2 2025, boast the world's highest single-gun peak power at 1.2MW, breaking global records. The adoption of all-liquid cooling marks a significant leap, overcoming traditional air-cooled limitations and enabling exceptional transmission efficiency. Demonstrations reveal significant advancements in charging capabilities, exemplified by achieving a 500km range with a 10-minute charge.

The demand for supercharging is pushing battery technology forward. Throughout 2025, 800V battery systems in electric vehicles will sustain charging rates of 3-5C, with BYD's 1000V platform incorporating 10C batteries. The supporting supercharging infrastructure is rapidly developing, with local governments promoting expansive networks.

Electric Drive System Trends

Recent showcases at Auto Shanghai 2025 underline the industry's move towards high-voltage electric drive systems. These include integrated motor designs, widespread adoption of wide-bandgap semiconductors, and innovations like axial flux motors. Less reliance on rare-earth materials has led to reduced costs, while motor noise and size continue to improve.

SiC power modules boost efficiency, and modularity supports diverse voltage levels, enhancing overall system performance. Companies are pushing the boundaries with voltage platform upgrades, expanded power ranges, and tighter thermal management requirements.

Battery Innovations

CATL has driven competition across multiple vectors, from low-temperature performance to cycle life, through technical innovations like the Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery, which offers a remarkable 520km range after just a 5-minute charge. Similarly, CALB's U-type cylindrical battery design advances fast charging capabilities, emphasizing reduced resistance and optimized structural efficiency.

As the industry looks to the future, the 800-1000V architecture and associated technologies promise to transform the electric vehicle market by 2030, enabling unprecedented charging speeds and driving the widespread adoption of sustainable transportation.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to 800-1000V High-Voltage Architecture and Market Size

Development of 800-1000V High-Voltage Architecture

New Energy Vehicle 800V High-Voltage Architecture Enters A Boom Period

High-Voltage Electrical Topology

1000V Supercharging Architecture

ChaoJi Charging System

Next-Gen Technology Direction of High-Voltage Architecture

Technical Updates in Electric Drive/Power/Distribution System

1000V Electric Drive System

Technical Features

Core Technology Updates

Power Supply System + Electric Drive Multi-Integration

1000V Power Distribution System - High-Voltage Wiring Harness

High-Voltage Architecture Technology Upgrades

Technical Updates in Battery/Supercharging/Thermal Management System

1000V Supercharging Battery

Large Cylindrical Battery Mass Production Plans

1000V Supercharging System

Technical Parameter Comparison

1000V Supercharging System - Megawatt Flash Charging

V Thermal Management System

600-1500V High-Voltage Power Device Applications and Deployment

Third-Generation Semiconductors

Automotive-Grade SiC Devices

Development Trends of SiC in 800-1000V New Energy Passenger Cars

Third-Generation Semiconductors - Automotive-Grade GaN Power Devices

High-Voltage Architecture Deployment Plans of Global Passenger Car OEMs

BYD

Geely

Great Wall Motors

GAC Group

Xiaomi Auto

Harmony Intelligent Alliance

NIO

BMW

Mercedes-Benz

Global Commercial Vehicle 800-1000V High-Voltage Architecture

Commercial Vehicle 800-1000V Platform Architecture

1000V Thermal Management System

Europe Commercial Vehicle Megawatt-Level Supercharging

High-Voltage Architecture Products and Solutions of Tier1s

BorgWarner

Bosch

Valeo

ZF

Magna

Infineon

