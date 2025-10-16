Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 16 October 2025

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 October 2025

Effective from 20 October 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 20 October 2025 to 19 January 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030509559, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 20 October 2025: 3.2930% pa

NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 20 October 2025: 7.8200% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

