$4.1 Bn Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Markets, 2025-2030: Convergence of Ztna with AI/ML for Adaptive Trust Evaluation and Aging VPN Infrastructure Fuel Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Market by Solution (Agent-based, Agentless, Universal) and Application Area (Remote Workforce Access, Third-party & BYOD Access, Private Application Access, Workload-to-Workload & API Access) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global zero trust network access (ZTNA) market size is projected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2025 to USD 4.18 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.5%
The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ZTNA market and the subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
As organizations adopt remote work and cloud-based applications, securing access to critical resources has become a top priority. They want to ensure only authorized users can access sensitive data and systems.
Zero trust network access (ZTNA) solutions are crucial in addressing these security concerns. ZTNA also helps to reduce the risk of unauthorized access and potential data breaches. Cyberattacks, such as phishing, ransomware, or insider threats, can lead to significant financial and reputational damage for organizations. However, the limited compatibility of ZTNA solutions with legacy applications and traditional on-premises infrastructure. Many organizations, especially in manufacturing, government, and healthcare, still rely on outdated legacy systems that were not designed for modern, identity-centric security frameworks.
By offering, the services segment will account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The services segment is witnessing rapid growth in the ZTNA market as organizations increasingly seek expert support for deploying, managing, and optimizing Zero Trust architectures. With the rising complexity of IT environments and the growing need for secure remote access, enterprises are turning to professional services to ensure seamless implementation and continuous monitoring. These services enable organizations to benefit from expert guidance, faster incident response, and ongoing optimization, helping maintain a robust security posture while minimizing operational challenges.
By application area, the remote workforce access segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast period
The remote workforce access segment is experiencing significant growth in the ZTNA market as organizations increasingly support distributed teams and cloud-based operations. With employees accessing corporate resources from diverse locations and devices, businesses prioritize secure, seamless connectivity to protect sensitive data. ZTNA solutions provide granular, identity-based access control, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches. This capability enables organizations to maintain productivity while ensuring compliance and security, driving the widespread adoption of ZTNA for remote workforce access.
North America is expected to hold the largest market share, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
North America continues to dominate the ZTNA landscape due to its concentration of digitally advanced enterprises, widespread remote and hybrid work adoption, and early integration of ZTNA into broader Secure Service Edge (SSE) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) frameworks. In the US and Canada, Organizations in various industries are encountering significant challenges due to legacy VPN limitations, compliance demands, and evolving cyber threats. These factors are driving a transition toward Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions that offer continuous, secure access based on identity and context, thus leading to a strong uptake of standalone ZTNA offerings and integrated ZTNA capabilities delivered through cloud-native platforms.
Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by rapid cloud adoption, rising cyber incidents, and government-backed digital transformation initiatives across India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Many SMEs and mid-sized enterprises in the region are adopting ZTNA as a cost-effective alternative to VPNs, enabling secure remote access without heavy infrastructure investments. Government mandates on zero trust adoption and an expanding base of mobile-first and remote workforces are further accelerating ZTNA deployment across Asia Pacific.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|409
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Need for Secure Remote Access in Hybrid and Remote Work Environments
- Increasing Integration into Broader Sase Platforms
- Rising Adoption of Cloud-Native Environments
- Increasing Sophistication of Targeted Attacks on Internal Applications
Restraints
- High Initial Cost Implementation and Skills Gap
- Compatibility Issues with Legacy Applications and On-Premises Infrastructure
- Complexity of Policy Configuration and Identity Management at Scale
Opportunities
- Convergence of Ztna with AI/ML for Adaptive Trust Evaluation
- Growth in Industry-Specific Ztna Solutions
- Increasing Investment in Aging VPN Infrastructure Replacements
Challenges
- Requirement for Constant Authentication
- Visibility Gaps Across Multi-Cloud Environments
- Insider Risk and Policy Complexity
- Platform Lock-In and Integration Challenges
Case Study Analysis
- Nov Secures Global Operations with Zscaler Zero Trust Architecture, Saving Millions and Enhancing Security
- Wealden District Council Secures Hybrid Workforce with Palo Alto Networks' Ztna 2.0 and AI-Powered Sase
- Canva Secures Remote Collaboration and Edge Performance with Cloudflare Ztna and Serverless Edge
- Barnes Group Implements Fortinet Universal Ztna to Strengthen Global Security, Streamline Operations, and Cut Integration Time
- Victoria University Builds a Ztna-Enabled Smart Campus with Cisco's Sd-Access Architecture
Value Chain Analysis
- Research and Development
- Solution Providers
- Integration and Deployment
- Compliance and Auditing
- End-users
Impact of Generative AI on Zero Trust Network Access Market
- Generative AI
- Top Use Cases and Market Potential in Zero Trust Network Access Market
- Impact of Generative AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems
- Identity & Access Management (Iam) Systems
- Security Service Edge (Sse) & Sase Platforms
- Cloud Access Security Brokers (Casb)
- Endpoint Security Platforms (Edr/Xdr)
- IoT & Ot Security Ecosystems
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Identity and Access Management (Iam)
- Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp)
- Cloud Access Security Broker (Casb)
- Complementary Technologies
- Endpoint Detection and Response (Edr)
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics (Ueba)
- Multi-Factor Authentication (Mfa)
- Adjacent Technologies
- Cloud Computing
- Blockchain
- Internet of Things (IoT)
Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
- Key Regulations
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)
- General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)
- California Consumer Privacy Act (Ccpa)
- Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999 (Glba)
- Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (Pipeda)
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)
- Federal Information Security Management Act (Fisma)
- Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Sox)
- International Organization for Standardization (ISO) - Standard 27001
Companies Featured
- Palo Alto Networks
- Zscaler
- Cloudflare
- Check Point
- Fortinet
- Microsoft
- Cisco
- Forcepoint
- Teleport
- Ivanti
- Netskope
- Iboss
- Appgate
- Fortra
- Broadcom
- Citrix
- Sophos
- Akamai
- Sonicwall
- Menlo Security
- Cloudbrink
- Versa Networks
- Netfoundry
- Jamf
- Defensx
- Alkira
- Xage Security
- Hillstone Networks
- Systancia
- Accops
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eh14ut
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment