$4.1 Bn Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Markets, 2025-2030: Convergence of Ztna with AI/ML for Adaptive Trust Evaluation and Aging VPN Infrastructure Fuel Opportunities

The global zero trust network access (ZTNA) market size is projected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2025 to USD 4.18 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.5%

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ZTNA market and the subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

As organizations adopt remote work and cloud-based applications, securing access to critical resources has become a top priority. They want to ensure only authorized users can access sensitive data and systems.



Zero trust network access (ZTNA) solutions are crucial in addressing these security concerns. ZTNA also helps to reduce the risk of unauthorized access and potential data breaches. Cyberattacks, such as phishing, ransomware, or insider threats, can lead to significant financial and reputational damage for organizations. However, the limited compatibility of ZTNA solutions with legacy applications and traditional on-premises infrastructure. Many organizations, especially in manufacturing, government, and healthcare, still rely on outdated legacy systems that were not designed for modern, identity-centric security frameworks.

By offering, the services segment will account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The services segment is witnessing rapid growth in the ZTNA market as organizations increasingly seek expert support for deploying, managing, and optimizing Zero Trust architectures. With the rising complexity of IT environments and the growing need for secure remote access, enterprises are turning to professional services to ensure seamless implementation and continuous monitoring. These services enable organizations to benefit from expert guidance, faster incident response, and ongoing optimization, helping maintain a robust security posture while minimizing operational challenges.



By application area, the remote workforce access segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The remote workforce access segment is experiencing significant growth in the ZTNA market as organizations increasingly support distributed teams and cloud-based operations. With employees accessing corporate resources from diverse locations and devices, businesses prioritize secure, seamless connectivity to protect sensitive data. ZTNA solutions provide granular, identity-based access control, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches. This capability enables organizations to maintain productivity while ensuring compliance and security, driving the widespread adoption of ZTNA for remote workforce access.



North America is expected to hold the largest market share, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period



North America continues to dominate the ZTNA landscape due to its concentration of digitally advanced enterprises, widespread remote and hybrid work adoption, and early integration of ZTNA into broader Secure Service Edge (SSE) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) frameworks. In the US and Canada, Organizations in various industries are encountering significant challenges due to legacy VPN limitations, compliance demands, and evolving cyber threats. These factors are driving a transition toward Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions that offer continuous, secure access based on identity and context, thus leading to a strong uptake of standalone ZTNA offerings and integrated ZTNA capabilities delivered through cloud-native platforms.



Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by rapid cloud adoption, rising cyber incidents, and government-backed digital transformation initiatives across India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Many SMEs and mid-sized enterprises in the region are adopting ZTNA as a cost-effective alternative to VPNs, enabling secure remote access without heavy infrastructure investments. Government mandates on zero trust adoption and an expanding base of mobile-first and remote workforces are further accelerating ZTNA deployment across Asia Pacific.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 409 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need for Secure Remote Access in Hybrid and Remote Work Environments

Increasing Integration into Broader Sase Platforms

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Native Environments

Increasing Sophistication of Targeted Attacks on Internal Applications

Restraints

High Initial Cost Implementation and Skills Gap

Compatibility Issues with Legacy Applications and On-Premises Infrastructure

Complexity of Policy Configuration and Identity Management at Scale

Opportunities

Convergence of Ztna with AI/ML for Adaptive Trust Evaluation

Growth in Industry-Specific Ztna Solutions

Increasing Investment in Aging VPN Infrastructure Replacements

Challenges

Requirement for Constant Authentication

Visibility Gaps Across Multi-Cloud Environments

Insider Risk and Policy Complexity

Platform Lock-In and Integration Challenges

Case Study Analysis

Nov Secures Global Operations with Zscaler Zero Trust Architecture, Saving Millions and Enhancing Security

Wealden District Council Secures Hybrid Workforce with Palo Alto Networks' Ztna 2.0 and AI-Powered Sase

Canva Secures Remote Collaboration and Edge Performance with Cloudflare Ztna and Serverless Edge

Barnes Group Implements Fortinet Universal Ztna to Strengthen Global Security, Streamline Operations, and Cut Integration Time

Victoria University Builds a Ztna-Enabled Smart Campus with Cisco's Sd-Access Architecture

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Solution Providers

Integration and Deployment

Compliance and Auditing

End-users

Impact of Generative AI on Zero Trust Network Access Market

Generative AI

Top Use Cases and Market Potential in Zero Trust Network Access Market

Impact of Generative AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems

Identity & Access Management (Iam) Systems

Security Service Edge (Sse) & Sase Platforms

Cloud Access Security Brokers (Casb)

Endpoint Security Platforms (Edr/Xdr)

IoT & Ot Security Ecosystems

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Identity and Access Management (Iam)

Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp)

Cloud Access Security Broker (Casb)

Complementary Technologies

Endpoint Detection and Response (Edr)

User and Entity Behavior Analytics (Ueba)

Multi-Factor Authentication (Mfa)

Adjacent Technologies

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Internet of Things (IoT)

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Key Regulations

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)

General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

California Consumer Privacy Act (Ccpa)

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999 (Glba)

Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (Pipeda)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)

Federal Information Security Management Act (Fisma)

Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Sox)

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) - Standard 27001

Companies Featured

Palo Alto Networks

Zscaler

Cloudflare

Check Point

Fortinet

Microsoft

Cisco

Forcepoint

Teleport

Ivanti

Netskope

Iboss

Appgate

Fortra

Broadcom

Citrix

Sophos

Akamai

Sonicwall

Menlo Security

Cloudbrink

Versa Networks

Netfoundry

Jamf

Defensx

Alkira

Xage Security

Hillstone Networks

Systancia

Accops

