Finder Group Ai, ‘by AI for AI’ Launches at GITEX Global 2025

Finder Group Ai, built on a proprietary AI infrastructure, bridges capital, innovation, and execution — redefining how investments accelerate AI-driven start-ups.

The Gulf Co-operation Council’s (GCC) burgeoning AI ecosystem offers the ideal environment for successful collaboration between investors, entrepreneurs and governments furthering the digital transformation agenda focused around AI.

AI start-ups in the GCC raised over $1.2 billion in funding last year, a 40 percent jump from the previous year according to 2024 report from the Dubai Future Foundation.





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An ambitious new AI-powered investment and technology company, Finder Group Ai - ‘by AI for AI’ - has officially launched at GITEX Global 2025, in Dubai, signalling a bold step forward in the region’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.

Headquartered in Dubai, the company connects capital, innovation and market execution and will facilitate business between key stakeholders and selected AI start-up companies, transforming investment through intelligent AI powered technology. The firm will actively support visionary start-ups that are pushing the boundaries in AI, data science and cutting-edge digital transformation solutions that transform industries.

The proposition to visionary companies is multi-faceted, and includes capital and operation support, seed to early growth funding, enterprise introductions, strategic board level guidance and “go to” market support. For investors, Finder Group Ai provides curated access to AI start-ups with resilient business models and sustainable technologies, giving investors a practical path to measurable long-term, profitable, returns and exit routes.

Finder Group Ai, founded by CEO, Farid Yousefi, will work with a core team who offer decades of experience across technology, finance, and business development. Yousefi has spent over 20 years building access to high profile, proven networks operating in venture capital backed, global AI-powered and digital transformation technology companies, enabling him to connect AI-focused start-ups with the right investors and strategic partners for growth.

His hands-on approach focuses on embedding responsible AI practices into portfolio companies from the earliest stages, to maximize opportunity for fast, highly profitable, robust, growth delivering the investment to scale, and the returns investors demand.

The GCC is strongly positioned to stimulate a burgeoning AI and technology sector. Abundant investment capital, world-class ICT infrastructure, strong international relationships secured and nurtured with sector leaders, Microsoft, Oracle and Amazon - along with a keenness to embrace new technology - are all factors underpinning the sector’s growth.

Against this backdrop, CEO, Farid Yousefi, believes that the new company will play an intrinsic role in bridging ambition with opportunity, providing a lucrative outcome for all parties. He comments: “The GCC is a leading hub for innovation, empowered by the bold and committed policies of GCC governments and the proliferation of investors keen to exploit the burgeoning AI sector. We are ideally positioned at the juncture of this unprecedented opportunity, where a thriving entrepreneurial landscape holds digital transformation, advanced technology and AI at the core of its offering.”

GCC governments are rapidly advancing their support for the IT and AI sectors as part of broader national transformation strategies aimed at economic diversification and digital competitiveness. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have each launched national AI strategies to position themselves as global leaders in the field. The UAE established the world’s first Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and has developed initiatives such as the Dubai AI Lab and the UAE National Program for Artificial Intelligence to drive adoption across industries. PWC’s Middle East Economy Platform has recently revealed that the UAE is emerging as the most important country for AI development after the US and China. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI) has targeted $20 billion in AI investments by 2030.

On the company’s decision to introduce the company at GITEX 2025, Farid Yousefi adds: “As the world’s largest tech showcase, GITEX provides a superb platform to engage with investors, startups and government stakeholders, communicate our role as enabler and facilitator, and gather essential insights to anticipate market and customer needs effectively.”

GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) is one of the largest tech expos in the world. Held annually in Dubai at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event serves as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and investment, where global tech giants, startups, and governments come together to shape the future of technology.

Finder Group Ai at GITEX can be located on Stand No. H26-1A, Hall 25

Finder Group Ai website: https://findergroup.ai/

About Finder Group Ai

Finder Group Ai is a new AI venture builder bridging Investment and innovation that connects capital, innovation and market execution. The company focuses on AI-driven ventures that improve how enterprises and people work, live and create value. By backing resilient business models and sustainable technologies we give investors, partners and governments a practical path to long-term growth. Our portfolio spans multiple industries, designed to create measurable impact and scalable opportunities, our principles based on Innovation first, long term partnerships with investors, enterprises and public institutions, sustainable development practices, strategic global alliances and proven operational expertise.

About Farid Yousefi

Farid Yousefi is a serial entrepreneur and innovator leading the development of Finder Group Ai, an AI-powered venture builder ecosystem based in Dubai. With a strong background in strategy, business development, and technology adoption, his focus is on helping ideas transform into scalable businesses through AI-driven solutions.

His work spans across building and mentoring startups, forging partnerships, and guiding ventures from ideation to growth. He is passionate about creating impact through technology, developing sustainable ecosystems, and supporting founders on their journey through in-depth technical and industry knowledge and expertise and access to a global network of venture capitalists and angel investors to attract investment, and through partnerships at the highest level within government to aid integration and scale rapidly within local territories.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c98a32a-0a41-43ae-950a-06e9cbb5b90a