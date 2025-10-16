Vision USA's “Global WiFi for Biz” Redefines Corporate Connectivity and Roaming Limits

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate teams often face connectivity challenges while traveling domestically or internationally. “Global WiFi for Biz” simplifies global business communication, keeping teams productive wherever they go.

The Challenge: Limited Mobility in a Global Economy

Although organizations accelerate cross-border operations, roaming fees, inconsistent eSIM coverage, and unpredictable data costs continue to hinder productivity, increase expenses for international teams, and complicate expense management procedures.

The Solution: “Global WiFi for Biz”

“Global WiFi for Biz” offers unlimited global data for laptops, tablets, and smartphones, with Cloud WiFi technology that automatically connects to the strongest network in each region.

“Global WiFi for Biz” is a corporate-grade solution offering reliable, high-speed connectivity with enterprise-friendly benefits: devices remain at your office, you pay only for what you use, and there is no need for per-trip application, pickup, or return. Additional perks include monthly bulk billing, extended free device pickup (up to 5 business days), and no cancellation or late fees. It is backed by "Global WiFi" services, which are trusted by over 23 million users and 70,000 corporate accounts, and recognized as Japan’s No.1 international travel Wi-Fi solution for eight consecutive years.

Technology Foundation

Vision’s Cloud WiFi dynamically switches among multiple carriers to maintain optimal speed, uptime, and secure connections. Users can travel across countries and territories seamlessly without SIM replacement or device reconfiguration.

President’s Quote

“We’ve seen how well 'Global WiFi for Biz' serves our corporate clients in Japan,” said Satoru Shijo, President at Vision USA Corp. “Now we’re excited to offer U.S. businesses the same reliable, high-speed connectivity with enterprise-friendly benefits like monthly bulk billing, extended free device pickup, and no cancellation or late fees.”

Corporate clients can experience “Global WiFi for Biz” with a free trial:

About Vision and Global WiFi

Vision USA Corp., a subsidiary of Vision Inc. (TSE:9416), founded on June 1, 1995, provides Global WiFi and World eSIM services, offering connectivity solutions for corporate clients worldwide and supporting business travelers with secure, reliable internet access.

