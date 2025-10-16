MISTRAS Group to Participate in Baird’s 55th Annual Global Industrial Conference on November 12, 2025

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, today announced that Natalia Shuman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at Baird’s 55th Annual Global Industrial Conference, being held November 12, 2025 at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, IL – USA.

The presentation will begin at 4:40 PM CT on November 12. To register for access to the presentation, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/baird81/mg/1595708.

Management will also be holding one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Contact:

Theresa Feraren

Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

marcom@mistrasgroup.com