Métrica Móvil Integrates Geotab Ace™ into Its IRIS Fleet™ Platform, Revolutionizing Fleet Management in Mexico with Artificial Intelligence

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Métrica Móvil, a leading fleet management company in Mexico, has announced the integration of Geotab Ace™ into its IRIS Fleet™ platform, the AI assistant for fleet. This collaboration aims to provide a smarter, more intuitive, and responsive experience for customers.

Geotab Ace transforms how managers access and analyze their fleet's information. Using natural language, managers can ask simple questions and receive direct, actionable answers, eliminating the need for complex reports or extensive analysis.

This innovation allows for faster, more effective decision-making, helping to reduce costs, optimize routes, improve safety, and move toward more productive and sustainable operations. By providing contextualized, reliable, and easy-to-interpret information, this technology strengthens Métrica Móvil's commitment to Mexican businesses, enabling them to make more assertive decisions and earn their customers' trust.

Additionally, every new capability that Geotab Ace develops will be automatically incorporated, ensuring that fleets always have the most advanced tools on the market. "With so many GenAI pilot projects underway, what stood out about Geotab Ace was how quickly we got it up and running and its ability to evolve. The integration was seamless, Geotab's support was exceptional, and improvements based on our feedback appeared almost instantly. Geotab Ace isn't just an integration. It's now part of Métrica Móvil's IRIS Fleet, a platform based on Google Cloud, with AI agents and machine learning collaborating within our ecosystem," says Gerardo Ortiz, a representative of Métrica Móvil.

"At Geotab, we are convinced that data and artificial intelligence are indispensable tools for transportation. Geotab Ace is an added value for the efficient management of companies, and we know that its integration will continue to help Mexican companies make smarter, safer, and more sustainable decisions," says José Liborio Calderón, Regional Country Manager for Geotab Mexico.

The collaboration between Geotab and Métrica Móvil reinforces their shared commitment to innovation and the responsible use of artificial intelligence to transform the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of fleets worldwide. This launch coincides with a key moment for Geotab, which recently surpassed five million global subscriptions and processes over 100 billion data points daily, which feed AI models with predictive insights and actionable recommendations.

With this integration, Métrica Móvil reinforces its vision of offering Mexican customers cutting-edge solutions, betting on technological innovation and its alliance with Geotab as a growth engine for its customers.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

About Métrica Móvil

Métrica Móvil is a leading company in Telematics and Fleet Management in Mexico, and a Geotab reseller. We promote safety through technology that enables fleet digitization and fleet monitoring with telemetry devices, connecting vehicles to the internet and providing personalized reports. We offer an open platform that allows companies to automate and digitize their processes by integrating telemetry devices into their vehicles.Métrica Móvil has equipment solutions and technological platforms that their clients require to accomplish the level of technological transformation the company needs to digitize fleets of any size.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f982c70d-ffef-4da5-8bdc-1692350f2e86