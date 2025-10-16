Mountain Lifestyle Brand BlackStrap Fuels Community and Innovation in Bend With New Midtown Campus

BEND, OR, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To keep pace with momentous growth in recent years, BlackStrap, the all season layering company, announces the opening of their new 66,000 Sq. Ft. campus headquarters in the heart of Midtown Bend, where the company was founded.

The new space is designed to spark creativity, collaboration and community in the brand’s beloved central Oregon home. The 3 acre campus includes a mix of private offices and flexible working spaces for the nearly 50 employees spanning design, development, marketing, sales, finance, operations, human resources and manufacturing, as well as a Work-Collective shared work space, a community coffee shop, and outdoor areas to be enjoyed by employees and community members alike.

“Midway is more than an office—it’s a hub for Bend’s thriving outdoor culture and a launchpad for ideas tested in the nearby Cascade Mountains. Every element was designed and built by local Oregon companies, reflecting our deep commitment to this place we call home. This is a new era for BlackStrap, and we couldn’t be more excited to invest in the community that’s shaped us since day one,” says CEO and Founder Abe Shehadeh,

Shehadeh founded the brand in Bend in 2008 with a small collection of facemasks designed to elevate his experience on the mountain. The product offering expanded to headwear and technical baselayers as the brand grew and became a staple offering at ski resorts and shops across the country. This upcoming season the brand will launch technical mid-layers, adding a new performance category to their four season apparel offering that is inspired by a life lived in the mountains and high deserts of Central Oregon.

“This campus is the culmination of 15 years of growth and commitment to our home. We are excited about the future and finally having the room to spread our wings,” said Shehadeh. “Bend has always been a great testing ground for our products, and this project allows us to continue to work in this community and play in this epic environment.”

BlackStrap is a mountain lifestyle brand based in Bend, Oregon. Founded in 2008, Blackstrap has steadily grown as an industry leader, supporting mountain culture through initiatives such as their partnerships with park building crews across North America.

About Blackstrap:

