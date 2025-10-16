SunPower to Report Q3’25 Results Oct. 21, 2025

OREM, Utah, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower (d/b/a Complete Solaria, Inc., “SunPower,” the “Company,” or Nasdaq: “SPWR”) a solar technology, services, and installation company, will present its Q3’25 results via webcast on Tuesday, October 21 at 1:00pm ET. Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here or by visiting the Events page within the IR section of the company website: https://investors.sunpower.com/news-events/events.

SunPower CEO T.J. Rodgers said, “It has been one year since the acquisition of the SunPower assets and marks our third sequential quarter of generating operating profit. Almost to the day of the anniversary of SunPower, we announced our recent acquisition of Sunder Energy, which is a transformational deal for SunPower that positions us for long term growth. I look forward to discussing Q3 – a record profit quarter – the progress to date in integrating our new Sunder team, and our expectations for Q4’25 and 2026.”

