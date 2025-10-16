KENDALL-JACKSON RELEASES FIRST-EVER CO-BRANDED WINE COLLECTION WITH NBA

Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kendall-Jackson, the family-owned winery behind America’s #1–selling Chardonnay and the NBA’s first official wine partner, proudly announces the release of its inaugural co-branded wine collection with the league. First unveiled in February during NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco, the collection features three wines: 2024 Lake County Sauvignon Blanc (SRP: $15), 2024 Monterey County Chardonnay (SRP: $15), and 2023 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP: $25), now available in major markets nationwide. Each wine features an NBA-branded label with basketball themed design elements, created by artist Victor Solomon.

“This first-of-its-kind collaboration brings together art, basketball culture and the quality craftsmanship of Kendall-Jackson wines, offering NBA fans a truly unique experience,” said Kerry Tatlock, NBA Executive Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships and Media. “Each wine was carefully chosen to reflect styles that players and fans enjoy, making this collection a genuine celebration of the game.”

“From the beginning of our partnership, we talked about creating a co-branded wine collection that would capture the love of the game and the NBA’s legacy,” said Chris Jackson, Co-Proprietor of Kendall-Jackson. “Wine has always been part of life’s great celebrations, shared with friends, family, and in moments that matter. This collection honors both our heritage as a storied American winery and the league’s enduring influence, and we’re thrilled to bring these wines to fans and consumers across the country.”

The wine label was created in collaboration with Victor Solomon, the visionary artist who reimagined the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy, giving the league’s most coveted prize a bold and modern expression. Celebrated for his Literally Balling series, which elevates basketball into fine art through stained glass and luxury materials, Solomon has designed everything from NBA All-Star Game rings to NBA G League awards and high-profile player and league commissions. Solomon brings his signature fusion of sports and artistry to the label, weaving in curved seams and a pebbled texture to match the feel of a game ball. Striking gold foil details nod to championship glory and mirror the legacy of excellence shared by Kendall-Jackson and the NBA. The result is a design that invites fans to experience basketball culture in a new way and brings a fresh, collectible edge to the world of wine.

“Sports and design both live at the intersection of tradition and imagination,” said Victor Solomon. “Collaborating with Kendall-Jackson, a brand that shares my devotion to craft, felt like a natural extension of my work with the NBA. Together we created a label that echoes the feel and energy of the game, giving fans a piece they can enjoy, share, and even collect.”

The wine varieties and inspired label design were guided by the NBA’s growing wine culture. Each reflects a style that resonates with players, coaches, and fans who appreciate wine as a celebration of connection, shared moments, and craftsmanship.

For more information about this collection, visit www.kj.com/NBA. Follow Kendall-Jackson on all social platforms with handle @KJWines.

About Kendall-Jackson

Kendall-Jackson is a family-owned and operated winery leading the super-premium wine market through ingenuity, investment in preeminent vineyards and relentless commitment to fine wine quality. Since planting its first vines in 1974 by founder Jess Jackson, Kendall-Jackson has built an inimitable reputation as one of the most trusted, iconic brands in the wine industry. Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is Sonoma County’s premier wine and culinary destination and home to critically acclaimed wines, including America’s #1 selling Chardonnay, Vintner’s Reserve. The brand’s success has been firmly rooted in a strident commitment to an outstanding pedigree of vineyards. As a leader in sustainable vineyard and winery practices, including water and energy conservation, 100-percent of Kendall-Jackson’s vineyards are third party certified by Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing (CCSW).

