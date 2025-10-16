VirTra to Introduce the V-One® Portable Simulator at IACP 2025

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators, today announced it will showcase its newest solution, the V-One® Portable Simulator, at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference, booth #2033.

The V-One is a compact, all-in-one simulator that packs VirTra’s proven realism and interactivity into a single durable travel case. Designed for portability and easy deployment, the system enables agencies of any size to conduct immersive, scenario-based training virtually anywhere.

V-One’s key features and capabilities include:

All-in-one case with integrated 4K projector featuring a short-range lens for full-wall projection in small spaces

Camera hardware

Built-in drawer housing two training pistols and projector remote

Quick setup and teardown in under two minutes

The same immersive training content used in VirTra’s full-scale systems









VirTra’s new V-One® Portable Simulator packs an entire training system into a single durable travel case that can be deployed in minutes.

“With the launch of the V-One, we’re making high-quality simulation training accessible to every agency, regardless of size or budget,” said John Givens, CEO of VirTra. “By combining portability, performance, and realism, VirTra is democratizing access to the same proven training technology trusted by major law enforcement and military organizations worldwide.”

V-One represents a major step forward in simulation-based training. Its compact, all-in-one design delivers the same immersive realism as VirTra’s larger systems, in a form factor that can be deployed anywhere, by any agency. The system was built with today’s organizations in mind – fast, easy to set up, easy to use, and powerful enough to train officers, educators, or security teams wherever they operate.

VirTra will also showcase several new training scenarios and offer live demonstrations of the V-One throughout the IACP Conference, taking place October 18-21 at booth #2033.

