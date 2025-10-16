Milan, Italy, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestinGoal, the Introducing Broker, online broker comparison, and financial-education platform, today announced that its brand is now a registered trademark across the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and Australia. InvestinGoal, founded in 2013 and owned by 2FC Financial Srl, serves beginner, expert, and professional online traders and investors in the Forex, stocks, and crypto spaces.



The trademark registration by InvestinGoal strengthens consumer protection by making it easier for traders, investors, and partners to identify official InvestinGoal channels and report spoofed websites, cloned social profiles, and misleading financial content.



“Finance scams don’t just steal money, they steal people’s confidence,” said Filippo Ucchino (Founder & CEO). “By registering our brand across multiple regions, we make it easier to verify authenticity. If a channel is on our official list, it’s us. If not, please report it to us, and we’ll act immediately to remove it.”



In an era of AI-generated content and impersonation scams, trademark protection enables faster takedowns by platforms and registrars, while providing users with a clearer, legal signal of authenticity. In fact, the scale of investment-related scams is enormous: in 2024, consumers reported $5.7 billion in losses to investment scams, and most people who reported an investment-scam encounter said they actually lost money, with a median loss of over $9,000, according to the US Federal Trade Commission.



The InvestinGoal trademark registrations cover classes 36 and 42. Class 36 covers financial, monetary, and brokerage services. Class 42 covers software, tools, and research technologies.

This protection precisely corresponds to what InvestinGoal offers: online broker research and comparison, due diligence research, financial data and trading tools, and personalized guidance for traders and investors in Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and more.



The InvestinGoal’s official trademark records are listed below.

USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) — Serial/Reg. 79403993

EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) — Reg. No. 019025463

WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) Madrid Monitor — Int. Reg. 1808689

UKIPO (United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office) — Reg. WO0000001808689

IP (Intellectual Property) Australia — Reg. 2480012

“Protecting people from impersonation and fraud is core to InvestinGoal’s mission,” Ucchino added. “We actively monitor for fake profiles and spoofed sites targeting forex brokers, stock trading platforms, and crypto exchanges, and we work with partners to shut them down fast. Just as importantly, we invest in plain-language education so users can spot red flags before they click.”



InvestinGoal encourages individuals interested in reading more about its Official InvestinGoal press release or About InvestinGoal to visit the company’s website today.



About InvestinGoal



InvestinGoal is a Milan-based introducing broker and financial-education platform that helps beginner, expert, and professional traders and investors research, compare, and choose regulated online trading brokers, platforms, and fintech services across Forex, CFDs, stocks, crypto, and ETFs. InvestinGoal is owned and operated by 2FC Financial Srl (legal owner), an Italian limited liability company that builds user-centric digital finance brands and services connecting people with regulated financial companies. InvestinGoal’s head office is in Via Filippo Argelati 10, 20143 Milan, Italy. The CEO and Founder, Filippo Ucchino (born January 15, 1986, Milan), launched InvestinGoal on November 29, 2013, and founded 2FC Financial Srl on July 26, 2017. Ucchino’s work centers on broker evaluation models, financial education, and cross-jurisdictional alignment with MiFID II, ESMA, FCA, CySEC, and ASIC frameworks.



More Information



To learn more about InvestinGoal and its registered trademark across the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and Australia, please visit the website at https://investingoal.com/.



