Momentum Builds at Quiltt as Senior Living Innovator Mathew Guilfoyle Joins Executive Team

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quiltt, part of Alpine Media Technology and one of the fastest-growing providers of senior living engagement software, today announced that Mathew Guilfoyle , a respected senior living industry executive and former President of Activity Connection, has joined its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer.

Mathew brings many years of senior living experience, with a track record of helping communities strengthen resident engagement and staff support. At Activity Connection, a leading provider of life enrichment activity programming, he was known for fostering innovation, scaling services, and guiding teams to deliver meaningful impact across tens of thousands of communities. Colleagues consistently praise his systematic approach, team-first mentality, and commitment to improving quality of life for older adults.

“Senior living is more than an industry, it’s a calling,” said Guilfoyle. “I’ve always admired the selfless, service-oriented professionals who bring joy and connection to residents every day. These activity and life enrichment professionals are the unsung heroes of senior living, the people who make community life feel human, vibrant, and full of purpose.

I believe the technology they’re asked to use should feel like a helping hand, not a barrier to success. Staff should feel good about the resident engagement software they rely on, yet across the industry, many don’t. Too often, platforms are overly complex and fail to deliver on what they promise. That’s one of the many reasons I’m thrilled to join Quiltt. This team has built something special: a completely integrated solution that simplifies operations, minimizes time spent planning, scheduling, and promoting activities, and ultimately empowers staff, connects families, and helps residents make the most of every day.”

Trusted by forward-thinking senior living organizations across the country, Quiltt continues to build strong partnerships with communities dedicated to excellence in life enrichment. Among them is Milestone Retirement Communities , whose mission is to reimagine aging through vibrant living and operational excellence, creating environments where compassion, empathy, and support allow residents to truly feel at home in its 18 senior living communities nationwide.

“We’ve appreciated our collaboration with Quiltt in enhancing engagement and connection within our communities,” said Leslie Symonds , National Director of Experience and Engagement. “Their innovative approach and dedication to meaningful experiences have contributed to our shared success.”

Freddie Peyerl , Quiltt’s Co-Founder and CEO, is a Harvard-educated entrepreneur and proven innovator whose portfolio includes multiple successful ventures across technology, design, hospitality and healthcare. His leadership reflects a deep commitment to human-centered innovation, building tools that empower people to do their best work and help communities thrive.

“Mathew is one of the most respected and forward-thinking leaders in the senior living life enrichment field,” said Peyerl. “His experience, his heart for the mission, and his proven ability to innovate with technology and help teams succeed make him an incredible addition to Quiltt. We’re excited to add Mathew to the team to help us continue to shape the future of resident engagement.”

Guilfoyle’s combination of strategic vision, operational expertise, and passion for senior care will help accelerate Quiltt’s mission to support the dedicated staff who bring purpose and meaning to residents’ lives and peace of mind to their families.

“At Quiltt, we believe resident engagement belongs at the heart of every decision in senior living,” Guilfoyle added. “When you prioritize connection and purpose, it leads to higher occupancy, greater satisfaction, and long-term growth. Families trust communities that make residents feel seen and cared for. Staff stay longer when they feel supported. And owners see stronger performance when they invest in technology their teams love to use. I’m truly excited to help more communities achieve those aspirations through Quiltt, and to continue advancing our platform as the trusted solution that helps every resident, family, and staff member feel more connected and supported each day.”

About Quiltt

Quiltt is the Feel Good Choice for senior living. The platform empowers staff, elevates resident engagement, reassures families, and delivers meaningful results for operators. From activities and dining menus to digital signage and family updates, Quiltt helps senior living teams simplify operations and strengthen connection for everyone who’s part of community life.

Built on the belief that feeling good is good business, Quiltt combines intuitive technology with a people-first approach and the very best customer support in the industry. Communities choose Quiltt because it makes resident engagement management refreshingly simple where others overcomplicate it. Activity professionals love using it, operators see measurable results, and everyone feels supported by a company that truly delivers on its promises.

That commitment extends to how Quiltt does business, with a transparent, straightforward pricing model and a love it or leave it philosophy that includes a no-risk free trial, no hidden fees, no startup fees, no ongoing training fees, and no long-term contracts. Just exceptional support and no hard feelings, ever.

With Quiltt, staff feel supported, residents feel engaged, families feel connected, and operators feel confident that their investment delivers lasting value.

Learn more at www.quiltt.com .

Media Contact

Garin Gustafson

success@quiltt.com

www.quiltt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8c4c32a-6aba-4529-a05e-6abea4a0948a