Cannabix Technologies Delivers BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Device to Oilfield Transportation Services Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath devices is pleased to report the delivery of its BreathLogix technology to an oil and gas transportation services company located in northern Alberta, Canada. The BreathLogix system is designed for rapid, unmanned testing and is tailored for industries where safety is critical, including mining, oil and gas, industrial operations, trucking, warehousing, and maritime sectors. This adoption underscores Cannabix’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that help reduce risk and promote a culture of safety.

Figure 1. BreathLogix Alcohol device available with contactless and straw modes for rapid workplace pre-access

alcohol screening

BreathLogix unmanned alcohol screening devices rapidly check for breath alcohol and simultaneously takes a photo of the user to help confirm and record identity (Figure 1 and 2). The device delivers precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC or BrAC) levels on the screen and sends real-time test reports via SMS and e-mail, alerting managers to positive BAC results so they can take immediate action to avoid damage and injury. All test results are logged and managed on a dedicated ‘BreathLogix Connect’ web portal. BreathLogix can be integrated with doors, turnstiles, gates, facial recognition, fingerprint readers and motor vehicle key fleet management systems for pre-access alcohol testing. Furthermore, the device can be used for start-of-shift testing, mandated testing, pre-employment testing, return-to-work testing, random and post-incident testing.

BreathLogix includes patent pending pre-calibrated sensor cartridge technology allowing administrators to easily maintain their devices and eliminate the need for costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance. The BreathLogix “Workplace Series” has been approved by National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) to be added to the U.S. Federal Register Conforming Products List (CPL) for breath alcohol screen devices.

Figure 2. BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices by Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Marketing Services Agreement

Effective October 15, 2025, the Company has entered into an arm’s length marketing agreement with Black Swan Solutions Inc. dba VHLA Media to provide certain digital marketing services (“Services”) to the company, including development of social media content and a marketing campaign distributed through online platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Google, and via email through VHLA’s mailing list. The Engagement is for a term of three months and may be renewed or extended for subsequent periods if mutually agreed upon by VHLA and the Company. As consideration for the engagement, the company will pay VHLA a fee of C$100,000 plus GST. The Company will not issue any securities to VHLA Media as compensation for its Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, VHLA Media does not own any securities of the Company. VHLA Media contact information, Dawson Ignatieff, 604-762-1611, contact@vhlamedia.com.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "plan," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed," "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: certification of devices, acceptance of devices by international regulators, the achievement of any or all of the goals and aims of the distribution and sales agreement with any third-party companies; positive developments with contract manufacturers; the completion of pre-validation or validation testing; final development of a commercial or prototype product(s); the successful trial or pilot of company technologies; the commercialization of the Company's products; the negotiation and potential entry into additional agreements with distributors and or contract manufacturers; and the completion of future financings. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include (but are note limited to): adverse market conditions; risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; the ability of the Company to complete future financings; the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition; that the Company’s development of cannabis and alcohol breathalyzer technologies will provide any benefit to the Company; there is no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials; there is no assurance that the Company will enter into any partnerships to advance any of its corporate initiatives or technologies; there is no assurance that any “patent pending” or “provisional patents” technologies licensed by the Company or owned by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities; the Company is not currently selling breathalyzers and there is no assurance that the Company ever will; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71d55350-7952-4593-87df-aeaeeb9c15b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/460a73e5-1c68-4d00-8ef5-9b7766396cb7