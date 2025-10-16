ZenaTech's ZenaDrone Subsidiary to Conduct Meetings with Members of Congress Highlighting its Drone Innovation Followed by Showcasing Drone Solutions at the AUVSI Defense Forum

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces its US drone subsidiary ZenaDrone will be in Washington, D.C. later this month for company representatives to meet with key Members of Congress and other stakeholders to discuss the company’s drone innovation and US manufacturing plans. This will be followed by participating and showcasing ZenaDrone’s drone solutions at the Washington, D.C. AUVSI Defense 2025 Forum.

“Our ZenaDrone subsidiary is committed to becoming a trusted supplier of drone solutions to US defense agencies and NATO. Through Capitol Hill engagement and participation at forums like AUVSI Defense, we believe we are building important relationships that will position us as an innovative and active voice in the drone industry,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech. “We want to ensure our perspective informs the conversations shaping the future of unmanned systems, while expanding our domestic footprint and supporting skilled US jobs.”

The Congressional meetings are supported by ZenaDrone’s government relations and business development partners, Bromelkamp Government Relations and Winning Strategies Washington. Together, the companies will meet with key Members of Congress to build relationships and brief them on ZenaDrone’s drone solutions and US manufacturing plans, with the goal to translate technical innovation into strategic government impact—helping to secure funding, shape policy, and expand presence.

AUVSI Defense, scheduled for October 28th and 29th at the Marriott Metro Center, Washington, D.C., is one of the premier policy and technology conferences for the drone and autonomous systems industry. At the event, the company plans to engage with military, industry and government leaders on critical discussions regarding multi-domain integration, rapid uncrewed adoption, and the future of interoperable defense technologies.

The company’s portfolio of drone offerings for the defense industry, currently at various development and cybersecurity certification readiness stages, includes:

The ZenaDrone 1000 , a medium-sized VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) rugged construction drone capable of lifting ~40 kg, with AI-enabled autonomy, and secure communications via its proprietary DroneNet system. Designed for ISR- inspection, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications, critical cargo applications, and boarder patrol via an extended flying time gas version currently under development. it has undergone paid trials with both the US Air Force and Navy Reserve for critical cargo delivery such as medical supplies

, a medium-sized VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) rugged construction drone capable of lifting ~40 kg, with AI-enabled autonomy, and secure communications via its proprietary DroneNet system. Designed for ISR- inspection, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications, critical cargo applications, and boarder patrol via an extended flying time gas version currently under development. it has undergone paid trials with both the US Air Force and Navy Reserve for critical cargo delivery such as medical supplies The IQ Square, a VTOL drone (starting size 40”X40”) engineered for line-of-sight land surveys, infrastructure, road and bridge inspections, and defense reconnaissance tasks

a VTOL drone (starting size 40”X40”) engineered for line-of-sight land surveys, infrastructure, road and bridge inspections, and defense reconnaissance tasks The IQ Nano, a compact indoor drone (starting size 20″×20″), built to operate in GPS-denied environments like warehouses or military infrastructures for inventory management via barcode scanning and security applications, it features obstacle avoidance and AI-driven drone swarms or fleets



AUVSI (Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the development and use of uncrewed systems and robotics across air, land, and sea. As an Advocacy-level member, ZenaDrone participates in the Air Advocacy Committee, shaping policies to expand drone operations in national airspace, and the Defense Advocacy Committee, influencing defense acquisition policies and promoting NDAA-compliant drone technology. This participation provides direct access to federal decision-makers and a voice in key policy initiatives such as BVLOS (Beyond the Visual Line of Sight) regulation, streamlined federal procurement, and Blue/Green UAS certification, while ensuring ZenaDrone’s platforms remain aligned with the evolving priorities of defense and government agencies.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business model and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

