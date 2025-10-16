Comfort Colors® Celebrates 50 Years of Spreading Good Vibes with Immersive Game Day Experience at the University of Georgia

CHRIST CHURCH, Barbados, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comfort Colors®, the trusted name in high-quality, soft, ring-spun cotton, is celebrating 50 years of spreading good vibes by taking its laid-back lifestyle to one of the South’s most spirited stages. On October 18, 2025, the brand will host a 50th Anniversary Game Day Pop-Up outside Sanford Stadium during the University of Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup, creating an immersive experience that celebrates comfort, color and community.

As part of the 50 Years of Spreading Good Vibes campaign, the activation connects Comfort Colors® with its roots in campus culture, where generations first embraced the brand’s relaxed style and worn-in softness, while welcoming a new wave of fans. Visitors can grab free branded treats from the Comfort Colors® Food Truck, browse the expanded lifestyle collection at the Merch Station, and spin the wheel to win exclusive game-day patches. Bright, shareable moments at the Mirror Selfie Station and Photo Wall Backdrop, paired with the spirited “Rush to Comfort” Greek Life Competition, invite students, fans and the Athens community to celebrate 50 years of color and comfort at the heart of one of college football’s greatest rivalries. The competition will reward the Greek organization with the strongest turnout and biggest social buzz with free Comfort Colors® tees for their next big event.

“As we celebrate five decades of Comfort Colors®’ nature-inspired hues, sun-faded softness, and ring spun durability, this milestone is also an opportunity to look at what’s next,” says Howard Upchurch, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at Gildan. “Comfort Colors® has always been about more than a tee. In addition to its 79 vibrant shades and best-selling tees, the brand’s 50th year marks a fresh chapter of expanded lifestyle apparel and self-expression that grows with our loyal customers. Furthermore, the brand continues to invest in sustainability initiatives and champion innovations such as Pigment Pure™, reducing water, energy use, and processing time (compared to reactive dyeing), while maintaining the brand’s signature depth of color and worn-in feel."

For more information on Comfort Colors® and to shop original and new styles, please visit www.comfortcolors.com and the Comfort Colors Amazon storefront.

About Comfort Colors®

Comfort Colors® is celebrating 50 years of spreading good vibes as the go-to brand for soft, high-quality, garment-dyed ring-spun cotton apparel. Comfort Colors® celebrates the beauty and essence of Colors Inspired by Nature™, with its signature Pigment Pure™ and reactive hues featured across every cozy garment.

Comfort Colors® is a brand owned by Gildan, a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labor, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in Gildan's long-term business strategy.

