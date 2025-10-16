FTI Consulting Continues Global Investments in Financial Services Sector

Firm Adds 15 Senior Managing Directors and Managing Directors to Financial Services Practice in 2025

Stella Mendes and Jean-Werner de T’Serclaes Named Global Practice Leaders

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) continues to reinforce its leading cross-segment global Financial Services practice by adding 15 new Senior Managing Directors and Managing Directors in 2025 and naming Stella Mendes and Jean-Werner de T’Serclaes as Global Practice Leaders.

FTI Consulting’s Financial Services practice is backed by the depth of the firm’s global platform and brings together more than 200 financial services professionals who partner with clients across a diverse set of issues, from high-stakes risk, performance issues and restructuring challenges to growth and transformation opportunities. Ms. Mendes leads the Company’s financial services regulatory and compliance offerings globally, while Mr. de T’Serclaes leads the business transformation offerings for financial services clients.

The team includes highly respected bankers, restructuring and turnaround professionals, specialists in business transformation, forensic specialists, CPAs, CFAs, attorneys, economists, technology professionals, strategic communications experts, former operators, policymakers, and former bank and securities regulators — all of whom are financial services specialists with extensive industry knowledge and expertise. In addition, consultants have expertise in helping clients comply with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations.

Recent additions to the practice in 2025 include Senior Managing Directors Alma Angotti, Chris Allen, Michael Herde, Michael Peters and Julien Wallen.

“Financial institutions are navigating rapidly evolving regulations, sophisticated criminal activity and economic uncertainty,” Ms. Mendes said. “From sudden disruption to planned transformation, financial services leaders around the globe trust our experts to guide them through their most complex challenges. We are committed to continuing to invest in our global platform to bring end-to-end solutions that enable our clients to mitigate risk and ensure their freedom to operate.”

With a leading, globally integrated Financial Services practice, FTI Consulting is uniquely positioned to help clients act on challenges and opportunities facing the financial services sector. A 2024 Economist Impact study sponsored by FTI Consulting found that 29% of financial services general counsel believed regulatory and compliance crisis events posed the greatest risk to their business. The same amount believed that technology crisis events, such as unforeseen effects from the use of AI or data failures, posed the greatest risk, followed by operational crisis events such as equipment or systems breakdowns, logistical delays or labor shortages (28%).

“The seismic geopolitical shifts in 2025 will continue to present opportunities for financial services leaders as they assess risks and seize innovations to stay ahead of the competition,” Mr. de T’serclaes said. “The multidisciplinary financial services team at FTI Consulting leverages a diverse group of industry experts to help our clients identify and maximize those growth opportunities.”

Visit FTI Consulting’s global Financial Services client hub to learn more about the firm’s offerings.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com.

