Press release

Global business leaders deliver climate action report to Brazilian authorities for COP30

The SB COP30 Energy Transition working group, chaired by Solvay, outlines urgent actions and scalable solutions.

Brussels, October 16, 2025

A coalition of global companies has delivered a landmark report on energy transition to Brazilian authorities ahead of COP30. The report, developed by the Sustainable Business (SB) COP30 Energy Transition Working Group in collaboration with McKinsey & Company, outlines urgent policy asks and scalable solutions to accelerate the energy transition.

Solvay is honored to chair this first-of-its-kind cross-sectoral working group, which includes CMPC, Engie, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Microsoft, Suzano, Vale, and WEG. Together, these companies are shaping a unified industrial voice for climate action and highlighting the private sector’s potential to address up to 30 to 40% of global emissions through energy efficiency, renewables and sustainable fuels.

“This working group reflects the power of collaboration across industries,” said Daniela Manique, Chair of the SB COP30 Energy Transition working group and Solvay CEO in Latin America. “We believe that even in hard-to-abate sectors, meaningful progress is possible, and necessary. Through our role at COP30, we aim to support global alignment on industrial climate action, encourage ecosystem collaboration across public and private sectors and demonstrate the feasibility of low-carbon solutions in complex industries.”

The report calls for:

Clear, stable policy frameworks to unlock investment in low-carbon technologies

to unlock investment in low-carbon technologies Accelerated funding for energy efficiency, electrification and renewables

for energy efficiency, electrification and renewables Support for mature technologies that can deliver immediate impact

that can deliver immediate impact Tailored strategies for sectors like chemicals, steel and cement, including CCUS and clean hydrogen

The SB COP30 initiative, led by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), is a large global coalition that includes over 40 million businesses across more than 60 countries. This group, which represents 77% of the world's GDP, organizes various working groups - such as the one focused on energy transition - to develop policy recommendations and scalable solutions that highlight the private sector's role in advancing the global climate agenda.

“The major differentiator of SB COP is its scale. There has never been such a broad mobilization of the private sector around the climate agenda. In an international scenario marked by geopolitical instability, it is even more urgent for companies to unite. This collective effort is what can transform local solutions into global impact," added Ricardo Mussa, SB COP Chair.

Solvay contributed several case studies to the SB COP30 initiative, showcasing real-world decarbonization actions across its global operations - from process innovations such as e.Solvay and bio-circular silica to the development of a carbon neutral portfolio in the Americas - demonstrating how industrial innovation can drive climate progress.

Access the report and case studies .

Related media

Photo Credit: Gilberto Souza/CNI



Media relations Investor relations Peter Boelaert

+32 479 30 91 59







Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen

+32 484 65 30 47







media.relations@solvay.com Boris Cambon-Lalanne

+32 471 55 37 49







Geoffroy d’Oultremont

+32 478 88 32 96







Vincent Toussaint

+33 6 74 87 85 65







investor.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay