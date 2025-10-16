Opinion, the YZi Labs–Backed Prediction Market, Announces Mainnet Launch Exclusively on BNB Chain





HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opinion, the prediction market backed by YZi Labs, today announced the upcoming launch of its mainnet exclusively on BNB Chain, marking a major milestone in its mission to make global macro prediction and trading accessible to everyone.

The mainnet, live in Q4 2025, introducing a decentralized, AI-powered platform where users can trade directly on macroeconomic events — from inflation data and interest rate decisions to employment trends, geopolitical shifts, and more— all on-chain.

About Opinion

Opinion is building the People’s Terminal for Global Economic Trading — a high-performance prediction exchange that transforms economic insights into tradable markets.

By combining AI oracles, on-chain trading infrastructure, and DeFi composability, Opinion enables anyone to act as a market economist — trading global macro signals without institutional barriers or expensive terminals.

At the heart of its architecture is the Opinion Stack, a four-layer system powering its mainnet:

Opinion.Trade – The live prediction exchange where users can create, trade, and resolve real-world markets.

– The live prediction exchange where users can create, trade, and resolve real-world markets. Opinion AI – The first decentralized multi-agent AI oracle capable of resolving complex, unstructured economic data. Beyond resolution, Opinion AI also assists in the creation of permissionless markets , helping users generate rigorous, objective rules and verifying whether a topic meets resolvability standards. This ensures that open market creation can scale safely, transparently, and trustlessly.

– The first decentralized multi-agent AI oracle capable of resolving complex, unstructured economic data. Beyond resolution, Opinion AI also assists in the creation of , helping users generate rigorous, objective rules and verifying whether a topic meets resolvability standards. This ensures that open market creation can scale safely, transparently, and trustlessly. Opinion Metapool – Unified liquidity infrastructure ensuring deep cross-market liquidity and resolution trust.

– Unified liquidity infrastructure ensuring deep cross-market liquidity and resolution trust. Opinion Protocol – A universal token standard enabling interoperability across prediction venues.



With mainnet launch, Opinion’s permissionless market creation will soon open under a Stage 1 whitelist application program, inviting early creators and communities to participate in testing and expanding the ecosystem.

Through this stack, Opinion is standardizing economic risk as a new, transparent, and tradeable asset class — bridging the gap between traditional macro instruments and permissionless participation.

Industry Overview & Opinion’s Position

Prediction markets are entering the financial mainstream. Over the past year, leading platforms have drawn significant attention from strategic investors including the Founders Fund and NYSE's parent company. What was once an experimental niche is now recognized as a legitimate frontier for information trading and price discovery.

This shift validates Opinion's founding thesis: the next evolution of trading will center on information and macroeconomic data itself, not just financial proxies. While existing platforms focus on isolated events or regional markets, Opinion is building the first global, permissionless prediction exchange for macro outcomes—enabling users to trade directly on inflation, interest rates, employment data, and other economic indicators.

Powered by AI oracles, a professional-grade central limit order book (CLOB), and trader-friendly UX, Opinion bridges DeFi composability with analytical precision. By enabling participants worldwide to trade, hedge, and generate insights on macro trends, Opinion is transforming prediction markets from entertainment-driven speculation into a critical layer of economic intelligence.

Track Record and Growth

Since its first testnet debut in March 2025, Opinion has demonstrated substantial traction and proven reliability:

1.6 million active trading users

active trading users $190.6M USDO + $112.7M USDC traded during testing

traded during testing 633 active markets across economics, politics, crypto, and community-driven events



In Q1 2025, Opinion Labs raised $5M in seed funding, led by YZi Labs with participation from Animoca Ventures, Amber Group, Manifold, and Echo Community.

The founding team comprises crypto veterans with previous backgrounds at CMBI, Soros Fund, McKinsey, AWS, Bytedance, etc. bringing expertise in crypto, algo trading, and consumer applications.

What’s Next: Mainnet, Points Program, and TGE

Following mainnet launch, Opinion will debut $OPN Season 1, a points-based contribution system that rewards traders and market makers for powering the network.

Season 1 is set to roll out soon following Opinion’s mainnet launch. Minimum qualification will start from $200 in Season 1 trading volume. As the program expands, Opinion will enable permissionless market creation to more users through an expanding whitelist phase.

Redefining Economic Participation

Just as DeFi opened finance and stablecoins redefined money, Opinion is redefining how the world interprets and trades on economic truth—transforming macro data into transparent, permissionless markets and building the infrastructure for collective economic intelligence.

Official Links:

Website (live soon)| Discord | X

Media contacts

Nicki

info@opinionlabs.xyz

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63eccfbb-f602-4533-a805-fa646ae911a0