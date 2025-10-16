Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Reminds the Public to Stay Off and Stay Away from Tracks and Trains While Enjoying Halloween and Fall Festivities

Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many people enjoy fall activities, from football games to hayrides. Children in particular look forward to collecting treats on Halloween. With so much going on this season that brings people outside, Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) reminds everyone to maintain vigilance around tracks and trains and Stay Off! Stay Away! Stay Safe!

With over 140,000 miles of track across the U.S. and more than 200,000 places where roadways cross railroad tracks, it’s likely that people will encounter tracks and trains at some point while participating in fall events.

“We urge the public to always make safe choices around tracks and trains and remember, whenever you See Tracks? Think Train®!” said OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “Fall festivals, Halloween and other outdoor events often mean walking, biking and driving at dusk or after dark. Costumes can be loose, bulky or block vision and hearing. And, you may find yourself visiting unfamiliar neighborhoods.

“This is an important time to remind your family and friends to stay alert and always make safe choices,” Maleh continued.





Rail Safety Tips for Fall:

Always expect a train at any crossing, at any time in either direction. Trains are quieter, moving faster and may be closer than they appear. Only cross tracks at designated crossings. Look for signs and signals such as a crossbuck, pavement markings, flashing red lights or a gate. Walking on or beside railroad tracks is illegal and dangerous. Stay at least 15 feet away from railroad tracks. Stay off! Stay away! Stay safe! Wait, look and listen. Costumes can muffle the sound of an approaching train and make it difficult to see. Being surrounded by friends and family enjoying an evening of fun can be distracting. Look carefully and stay focused. Plan ahead when choosing a route. Crossing tracks on a bike, with a stroller, in a wheelchair or on other narrow wheels requires caution and extra attention. When possible, walk, don’t ride across the tracks. Never try to beat a train or go around lights and gates. Trains cannot stop quickly. It can take a train a mile or more – the length of 18 football fields – to stop. Stay off and away from trestles (railroad bridges) and railroad tunnels. There’s only room for the train. Recognize the sign that can save your life.

Stuck or stalled on the tracks? GET OUT! GET AWAY! FIND THE BLUE AND WHITE SIGN. If your vehicle gets stuck or stalls at a crossing, get everyone out and far away immediately, even if you do not see a train. Call the number on the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) sign and share the crossing ID number with the dispatcher. No sign? Dial 911. See an emergency on the tracks, find the sign and call.

“Reminding kids and adults about walking, riding and driving safely around tracks and trains can #STOPTrackTragedies,” said Maleh. “When preparing for Halloween and fall activities, include a review of rail safety. Remember, tracks are only for trains, not trick-or-treaters!”

OLI offers age-appropriate free rail safety education presentations as well as a library of rail safety education resources for children, including a rail-safety pledge. There are resources for young children, new drivers, photographers and more available at oli.org. OLI encourages the public to follow us on social media and share this lifesaving rail safety education information, helping ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and fun fall.

About Operation Lifesaver

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) is a national #RailSafetyEducation nonprofit dedicated to stopping track tragedies through public awareness and education campaigns as well as a national volunteer network that gives free presentations encouraging safe behavior near tracks and trains. OLI supports the efforts of 47 state programs and the District of Columbia in sharing the rail safety education message. Visit oli.org to learn more, take a rail safety pledge, request free presentations, volunteer and explore OLI's virtual library of rail safety education materials. Follow OLI on social media via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, X and YouTube.

