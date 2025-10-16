Quisitive Launches Airo™, an AI Workspace that Accelerates and Scales Enterprise AI on Microsoft Azure

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc., a premier Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions provider, today announced the launch of Airo™, an AI workspace that helps organizations accelerate from pilot projects to enterprise-wide AI adoption as part of Quisitive’s managed AI Operations Services.

According to IDC, 88% of AI proofs of concept never reach production, leaving many organizations struggling to turn experiments into measurable results. Airo addresses that challenge and accelerates ROI by providing a single, governed workspace where teams can launch, share, and manage generative AI and agentic AI solutions while giving IT full control over identity, data access, model usage, and cost.

Deployed within a customer’s Microsoft Azure tenant, Airo keeps AI initiatives inside the organization’s security and compliance boundaries. The workspace supports more than 1,900 large language models, including Chat GPT, Mistral and Meta, and offers interfaces for no-code, low-code and full-code users. Teams can use its centralized prompt and agent libraries to reuse and scale AI components quickly across departments to speed time to value.

“Airo is purpose-built to help organizations streamline and accelerate the operationalization and scaling of AI,” said Mike Reinhart, CEO of Quisitive. “It empowers business users with secure, intuitive access to AI while providing IT with the governance and controls necessary to scale confidently across the enterprise. With Airo, organizations can move beyond experimentation to achieve measurable, strategy-aligned impact faster and at scale.”

Airo is included as part of Quisitive’s Managed AI program, a managed AI operations service that helps organizations plan, deploy, and operate AI within their Microsoft environments. Each engagement combines the Airo workspace with advisory, monitoring, and optimization services that establish governance, control costs, and support ongoing improvement. Organizations can typically launch their first AI use case within four to six weeks and expand adoption across departments under a consistent, secure framework.

Quisitive, recognized by Microsoft as a Partner of the Year for four consecutive years, has delivered more than 200 AI and analytics engagements across North America, extending its track record of helping clients securely harness the power of AI and integrate with Microsoft Copilot.

Airo and Managed AI are available immediately in the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit quisitive.com/airo or email ask@quisitive.com.

About Quisitive



Quisitive is a premier, global Microsoft partner leveraging the power of the Microsoft cloud platform and artificial intelligence, alongside custom and proprietary technologies, to drive transformative outcomes for its customers. Quisitive focuses on helping enterprises across industries leverage the Microsoft platform to adopt, innovate, and thrive in the era of AI. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.