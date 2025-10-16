3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants Market to Grow at 17.49% CAGR 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printed hip and knee implants market size was valued at USD 5.81 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 28.87 billion by 2034, rising at a 17.49% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the rising elderly population and demand for advanced technology, with effective therapies driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global 3D printed hip and knee implants market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By product type, the hip implants segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product type, the knee implants segment is expected to be the fastest growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

By material type, the metals segment dominated the 3D printed hip and knee implants market in 2024.

By material type, the polymers segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By application type, the primary segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application type, the revision segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By surgical approach type, the minimally invasive surgery segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital segment dominated the global 3D printed hip and knee implants market in 2024.

By end user, the ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Market Overview & Potential

To manufacture objects using materials such as metals, plastics, and ceramics, based on three-dimensional (3D) model data, is known as three-dimensional printing (3DP). During ideal surgeries to enhance the survival and functional outcomes, the placement and positioning of implants are important. These outcomes can be affected by the limited bone stock or anatomical variations. Thus, with the use of 3DP technology, patient-specific implants considering anatomical variations are being developed. Thus, its use in hip and knee arthroplasties and joint reconstruction surgeries is increasing.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The 3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants Market?

The primary factors propelling the 3D printed hip and knee implants market include the ageing population and the rising incidence of joint diseases such as osteoarthritis, which boost the need for replacement surgeries. Technological progress in 3D printing, enabling more precise and personalised implants, also plays a significant role. Furthermore, the increase in minimally invasive procedures, supportive regulatory and reimbursement policies, and growing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are driving market expansion.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the 3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants Market?

Personalised medicine:

There is a strong trend towards creating custom implants that are tailored to a patient's specific anatomy, leading to improved fit and functionality.



Advanced materials:

Manufacturers are increasingly using biocompatible materials like titanium, with new options like bioactive and biodegradable materials being developed to aid bone healing and improve longevity.



"Smart" implants:

"Smart" or sensor-enabled implants are gaining traction, allowing for real-time monitoring of a patient's healing progress through apps and IoT integration.



Robotics:

Robotic-assisted surgery is being used to enhance the precision of implant placement, which can lead to less pain and faster recovery.



Minimally invasive surgery:

The growth of 3D printing supports the trend of minimally invasive surgical procedures.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the 3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants Market?

The challenges facing the 3D printed hip and knee implant market include high costs for both production and the final procedures, strict and complex regulatory hurdles for approval, and uncertainty regarding the long-term durability and reliability of these new implants. Other obstacles include the need for improved printing speed and precision, a shortage of skilled designers, limited accessibility in rural areas, and resistance from surgeons to transition from traditional implants.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the 3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global 3D printed hip and knee implants market in 2024. North America leads the 3D printed hip and knee implants market due to strong adoption of advanced medical technologies, a growing geriatric population, and a high prevalence of osteoarthritis. Supportive reimbursement policies, established healthcare infrastructure, and continuous innovations in 3D printing materials drive the market’s expansion across the United States and Canada.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the 3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid market growth, supported by increasing healthcare investments, rising orthopaedic procedures, and growing awareness of personalised implant solutions. Countries like China, India, and Japan are focusing on improving patient outcomes using customised 3D printed implants, supported by cost-effective manufacturing and emerging medical 3D printing startups.

Segmental Insights

By Product Type:

The hip implants segment dominated the market in 2024. 3D printed hip implants are gaining popularity for their precision fit, biocompatibility, and ability to replicate natural bone structures. These implants offer better osseointegration and longevity, reducing revision surgery. Growing cases of hip fractures and osteoarthritis among the ageing population are fueling their market demand.

The knee implants segment is expected to be the fastest-growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. 3D printed knee implants provide patient-specific design and enhanced mechanical performance, leading to improved joint mobility and faster recovery. Customisation using digital imaging ensures better alignment and fit. Increased cases of degenerative knee diseases and advancements in orthopaedic surgical robotics are supporting their wider clinical adoption.

By Material Type:

The metals segment dominated the 3D printed hip and knee implants market in 2024. Metal-based 3D printed implants, particularly those using titanium and cobalt-chromium alloys, dominate due to their superior strength, corrosion resistance, and excellent bone integration. These materials provide long-lasting durability for both hip and knee replacements, making them ideal for load-bearing orthopaedic applications requiring structural stability.

The polymers segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Polymer-based implants are emerging due to their lightweight nature, flexibility, and cost advantages. Advanced biocompatible polymers such as PEEK and PMMA are increasingly used for customised, low-load orthopaedic applications. Ongoing research into polymer composites aims to enhance mechanical strength and improve long-term clinical outcomes in joint replacement.

By Application Type:

The primary segment dominated the market in 2024. Primary 3D printed implants are used in first-time hip or knee replacement surgeries, designed for optimal anatomical fit and long-term performance. Surgeons prefer these implants for their personalised geometry and porous structures that enhance bone growth and improve recovery rates in patients undergoing their first joint replacement.

The revision segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Revision 3D printed implants address cases where earlier implants have failed or deteriorated. They provide improved fixation and customisation based on patient-specific bone loss. The precision and adaptability of 3D printing technologies enable faster manufacturing and tailored solutions for complex revision surgeries.

By Surgical Approach Type:

The minimally invasive surgery segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Minimally invasive procedures using 3D printed implants offer reduced incision sizes, less tissue damage, and quicker recovery times. The accuracy and customisation of 3D printed components complement robotic-assisted techniques, improving alignment and reducing post-operative complications, making this approach increasingly preferred by orthopaedic surgeons worldwide.

By End User:

The hospital segment dominated the global 3D printed hip and knee implants market in 2024. Hospitals remain the primary end users of 3D printed hip and knee implants due to advanced infrastructure, skilled orthopaedic surgeons, and access to 3D printing facilities. The increasing integration of digital planning tools and pre-surgical simulations enhances surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction in hospital-based joint replacement procedures.

The ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) are emerging as efficient venues for joint replacement surgeries, offering cost-effective and faster treatment options. With shorter hospital stays and advanced 3D printing adoption, ASCs are increasingly performing minimally invasive hip and knee implant procedures for suitable patients, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Recent Developments

In March 2025, an approval was granted by China's National Medical Products Administration for the laser 3D-printed total knee implant, as an innovative medical device, making it the first of its kind, which was developed by the researchers of Naton Biotechnology.

In February 2025, the distribution network was expanded to tackle the rising market demand by NextStep Arthropedix in Georgia. Moreover, the company utilises 3D-printing technology for manufacturing and designing in various divisions such as medical ceramics, microelectronics, and antimicrobials.

3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants Market Key Players List

Braun Melsungen

Stryker

Renishaw

NuVasive

Smith+Nephew

Conformis

Exactech

Arthrocare

Bioventus

Arthrex

Materialise

Zimmer Biomet

Medacta International

DePuy Synthes

K2M Group Holdings



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product Type

3D Printed Hip Implants

3D Printed Knee Implants

By Material

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics



By Application

Primary

Revision

By Surgical Approach

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)

Orthopaedic Clinics



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





