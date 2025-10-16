Super League Partners with Video Game Industry Marketing Veterans to Strengthen Operations and Accelerate Path to Profitability

~ Company Engages Co-Founders of Top Gaming Agency gnet agency to Enhance Strategic Positioning, Expand Partnership Opportunities, and Accelerate Scalable Growth ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in playable media trusted by global brands to reach and activate gaming audiences through playable ads and gamified content, today announced a strategic partnership with Automatic Worlds (“AW”), an advisory and investment firm founded by industry veterans John Rosenberg and Dave Getson, the entrepreneurial duo behind gnet agency, one of the gaming industry’s most respected creative agencies.

This engagement marks another intentional step in Super League’s strategy to fortify its position as a category leader, drive operational excellence, and deliver long-term growth for shareholders.

Rosenberg and Getson will work alongside Super League’s executive team to elevate the Company’s market positioning, expand client pipelines, and help scale operations across commercial, creative, and production functions. The collaboration is designed to amplify Super League’s category leadership and accelerate its momentum toward sustainable profitability in 2026.

“Playable media is fast becoming the most powerful form of digital engagement, consistently generating superior performance compared to linear ad formats. John and Dave have spent their careers proving how effective brand storytelling within gaming can be in driving commercial and cultural impact,” said Matt Edelman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Super League. “Their expertise in scaling marketing organizations and unlocking growth will enhance the rigor and reach of our go-to-market engine to strengthen client outcomes and deliver durable value for our shareholders.”

“Super League has built a strong foundation for helping brands connect with gaming audiences at scale,” said Dave Getson of Automatic Worlds. “We see meaningful opportunities for the company to deepen its client relationships and capture a larger share of a rapidly expanding category.”

John Rosenberg of Automatic Worlds added “Super League’s vision for a future where every brand can be playable aligns perfectly with our belief that interactivity is the next frontier of brand storytelling. We are excited to help accelerate that vision and translate it into measurable, profitable growth.”

The partnership underscores Super League’s momentum in shaping the future of brand engagement through play - where creativity, technology, and commercial performance converge.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is transforming how brands engage with consumers through the power of playable media. The company delivers ads, content, and immersive experiences that go beyond being seen, they’re played, felt, and remembered across mobile games and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League offers a unique partnership for brands seeking to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In an attention-driven world, Super League makes brands relevant by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com .

About Automatic Worlds

Automatic Worlds is a Los Angeles–based advisory and investment firm focused on gaming, media, and interactive entertainment. Founded by industry veterans David Getson and John Rosenberg - who built gnet agency into the video game industry’s leading marketing firm before its acquisition by Keywords Studios in 2020 - Automatic Worlds brings over two decades of experience partnering with gaming’s top platforms, publishers, and franchises. With deep expertise across consumer marketing, operational strategy, M&A, and capital markets, the firm helps companies strengthen performance, expand client relationships, and unlock new growth within the global gaming ecosystem.

