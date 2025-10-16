NetSfere Earns FedRAMP Ready Status, Raising the Bar for Secure Government and Enterprise Communications

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere, the global leader in secure and compliant enterprise communication, today announced that it has achieved FedRAMP Ready status, as designated by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This milestone affirms that NetSfere’s secure communication platform meets the rigorous security standards required for U.S. federal agencies.

FedRAMP Ready status signals that NetSfere has successfully passed a comprehensive readiness assessment by an independent Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), validating its architecture, security controls, and compliance posture. For enterprises outside of the public sector, including those in healthcare, finance, and global markets, this milestone demonstrates NetSfere’s ability to meet the world’s toughest regulatory and security requirements.

U.S. government agencies, from defense and intelligence to state and local offices, manage vast amounts of sensitive data every day. FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to assessing, authorizing, and continuously monitoring cloud services, ensuring agencies use only the most secure and trusted providers. With FedRAMP Ready status, NetSfere is further recognized as a vetted solution for mission-critical communications.

This achievement adds to NetSfere’s extensive compliance portfolio, which includes SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, FINRA, Sarbanes-Oxley, and more. Building on these credentials, NetSfere also leads in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) by adopting the NIST-recommended ML-KEM 1024 algorithm, helping ensure its encryption remains resilient against both current and future quantum-driven cyber threats.

“Achieving FedRAMP Ready status is a powerful validation of NetSfere’s secure-by-design architecture and compliance leadership,” said Anurag Lal, CEO of NetSfere. “The independent 3PAO assessment, combined with KPMG’s cybersecurity advisory support, provides federal agencies and global enterprises with confidence that NetSfere meets, and plans to keep meeting, the highest standards for security, compliance, and resilience.”

With FedRAMP Ready status, industry-leading compliance certifications, and NIST-backed PQC integration, NetSfere continues to raise the bar for secure, compliant, and future-proof communication, whether for federal agencies, global enterprises, or regulated industries.

NetSfere is now officially listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. To view the listing and learn more, visit the official FedRAMP Marketplace page here: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2531865690.

For additional details on NetSfere, visit www.netsfere.com.

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a next-generation secure enterprise communication platform, delivering AI-powered, quantum-proof encryption to safeguard mission-critical communications in an era of evolving cyber threats. A product of Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc., NetSfere’s global, cloud-based service offers end-to-end encrypted messaging, real-time collaboration, compliance-driven security features, location-based controls, and comprehensive IT administrative oversight and control. The platform is backed by strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies, and NTT Ltd., a global ICT service provider, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy secure, compliant, and AI-driven communication solutions.

Leveraging Infinite Convergence’s legacy of delivering carrier-grade mobility solutions, NetSfere’s technology supports over 500 million subscribers and processes more than a trillion messages annually. The platform is fully compliant with global regulatory standards, including GDPR, HIPAA, SOC2, FedRAMP, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and more, ensuring enterprises meet the highest security and compliance requirements.

Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Singapore. Learn more at www.netsfere.com.

