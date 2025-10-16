AISLE Emerges from Stealth with New AI-Native Cyber Reasoning System to Finally Start Driving Application Vulnerability Backlogs to Zero

SAN FRANCISCO and PRAGUE, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AISLE ™ today emerged from stealth , delivering the first AI-native cyber reasoning system (CRS) that autonomously identifies, triages and remediates with verification both known and zero-day application vulnerabilities, which still account for the majority of security breaches.

Malicious actors continue to exploit a massive attack surface of unpatched software vulnerabilities. Now armed with AI, they can inexpensively scale and exploit known and new zero-day software vulnerabilities within minutes of discovery. Defenders are still drowning in an impossible backlog of hundreds of thousands to millions of unresolved common software vulnerabilities. Even priority vulnerabilities can take weeks or months to remediate throughout a complex enterprise software estate.

AISLE is the only vulnerability management solution that dramatically reduces the remediation loop from weeks/months to days/minutes, while also verifying fixes against a continuously updated AI twin of an enterprise’s software stack. Operating at scale, AISLE can get overwhelmed security professionals beyond the backlog, while also reducing the risk of accelerating remediation in a race toward zero unresolved vulnerabilities.

“AI is reshaping the economics of cybersecurity, but to date, it’s almost entirely in favor of malicious actors — speeding up attacks and driving down the costs of weaponizing vulnerabilities,” said Ondrej Vlcek, CEO and co-founder of AISLE. “AISLE flips the advantage back to defenders by solving the hardest problem in security: fast and accurate vulnerability remediation. Developers and security professionals can now operate together at machine speed, get free of the backlog burden and finally move toward a future of self-defending software stacks.”

How AISLE Accelerates Remediation with Less Risk

Legacy vulnerability scanners and management tools bombard security teams with false positives and patch fatigue. Some newer tools add AI functionality but still fail to deliver the required speed and scale, including verification against the actual software stack. These tools also deliver only incremental gains, which isn’t even close to outpacing attackers or significantly reducing vulnerability backlogs.

AISLE’s AI-native cyber reasoning system quickly identifies software vulnerabilities others miss and delivers ready-to-merge patches and pull requests (PRs), keeping humans in the loop to review and approve deployment. The system provides a living blueprint of the enterprise’s software stack that’s continuously updated and learning from every interaction. AISLE can simulate changes and proactively detect regressions, potential outages and other issues before PRs are pushed into production. It’s deeply aware and context-rich and handles code repositories and dependency graphs of arbitrary size.

World-Class Industry Veteran Founders and Angel Investors

AISLE was founded by a team of veteran cybersecurity and AI experts who have a deep understanding of the problem and know how to solve it:

CEO Ondrej Vlcek, former CEO of Avast and president of Gen Digital, has spent more than two decades shaping the cybersecurity industry.

Chief Operating Officer Jaya Baloo, named among the world’s top 100 CISOs, is a three-time CISO with a track record of security leadership at Rapid7, Avast, and KPN Telecom.

Chief Scientist Stanislav Fort, an AI pioneer with research roles at Google DeepMind, Anthropic and Stability.





The company is also backed by world-renowned angel investors, including Jeff Dean, Chief Scientist at Google; Thomas Wolf, Chief Scientist at Hugging Face; Olivier Pomel, CEO at Datadog; and Aparna Chennapragada, Chief Product Officer at Microsoft.

AISLE’s continuous, AI-driven scanning and real-time verification capabilities fundamentally change the game — allowing organizations to mitigate vulnerabilities before they become zero-days known and used by the bad guys, and to patch with confidence without risking business disruption.

Learn more about AISLE’s journey out of stealth and how to get it now in the blog .

About AISLE™

AISLE is leading a new generation of autonomous vulnerability management.

The company’s AI-native cyber reasoning system (CRS) uncovers vulnerabilities that legacy tools miss and autonomously generates ready-to-merge patches, collapsing remediation time to days/minutes while preserving human oversight.

AISLE transforms vulnerability management from a costly, manual bottleneck into a scalable, autonomous process, empowering defenders to accelerate beyond the speed of attackers. Learn more at www.aisle.com .

Contact:

Geena Pickering

aisle@lookleftmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7555457-ca50-47c4-8133-6719d80374bd

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b62c1cc7-a3df-4830-aa60-12a06c4217c5