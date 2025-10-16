Surex Digitizes Operations with Applied Digital Brokerage Technology

Toronto, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Surex has selected Applied’s Digital Brokerage solution to augment their own internal solutions and automate its end-to-end new business and remarketing workflows. The firm leveraged the powerful capabilities of Applied Epic and integrated marketing automation, analytics, and comprehensive rating solutions for both personal and commercial lines to enhance selling and servicing workflows with greater accessibility to information, reducing duplicative data entry and optimizing time spent for customer relationship building.

“We’re focused on building a digital-first brokerage to meet client demands for fast, Amazon-like service, so integrating automation across our operations is crucial for supporting our growth goals,” said Lance Miller, CEO and co-founder, Surex. “Applied Epic and their Digital Brokerage portfolio of products allows us to manage our entire business across a single portfolio, eliminating manual data entry and reducing E&O risk while improving the speed of our service. This allows us to redeploy internal resources to focus on providing an industry leading consumer experience."

Applied’s Digital Brokerage portfolio consists of a foundational management system for all lines of business, online customer self-service and mobile technology, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud, enabling brokerages to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. Brokerages operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability by leveraging integrated applications that enable brokerages to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems.

“Lance and his team performed an exhaustive review of all the technology options available in the market today. We are thrilled that Applied has been selected as the technology partner that can best enable their operational model today and in the future,” said Steve Whitelaw, SVP and general manager, Applied Systems Canada. “Applied’s Digital Brokerage solution will provide Surex with integrated processes from marketing and selling to quoting and servicing, strengthening their competitive advantage and ability to deliver a digital client experience that exceeds expectations."

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

# # #

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.