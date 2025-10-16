Kenco Partners with GreyOrange to Elevate Fulfillment Through AI-Powered Orchestration

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. and ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenco , a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, today announced a long-term partnership with GreyOrange , the global leader in AI-driven warehouse orchestration software. Over the next five years, Kenco will deploy GreyOrange’s GreyMatter™ Multi-Process Orchestration Platform (MPOP) across its network of fulfillment centers, supported by fleets of robotic solutions from GreyOrange’s Certified Ranger Network.

The collaboration underscores Kenco’s commitment to redefining fulfillment in the 3PL market by integrating orchestration technology that synchronizes people, processes, and robotic systems across complex and continuously evolving distribution environments.

Unlike traditional warehouse management or point automation, GreyMatter’s AI-driven platform optimizes the flow of work end-to-end, from receiving to putaway with optimal slotting strategies, through real-time replenishment (synchronizing proactive replenishment, pre-positioning high-demand SKUs ahead of peaks, with reactive replenishment that triggers tasks in real time to prevent stockouts and bottlenecks), dynamic case picking against SLAs, and pick-and-pass order fulfillment across multiple processes, all the way to sortation and dock requirements. By continuously releasing and prioritizing work in real time, GreyMatter removes the reliance on static shipping and receiving offices that create tasks in a traditional WMS. The result is a true waveless environment where activity is orchestrated seamlessly from inbound to outbound.



“This partnership accelerates our ability to deliver the most advanced, efficient, and scalable solutions to our customers,” said Kristi Montgomery, VP of Innovation, Research & Development at Kenco. “With GreyOrange’s GreyMatter orchestration platform, we can optimize every fulfillment process while maintaining the flexibility our customers expect from a 3PL partner.”

One of the first focus areas for Kenco and GreyOrange is case picking. GreyMatter dynamically assigns pick zones in real time, continuously balancing workloads and reducing idle time. This dynamic zoning improves productivity while enabling warehouse employees to focus on higher-value tasks.

The partnership also introduces point-to-point (P2P) pallet movement, leveraging robotic solutions to handle horizontal pallet transport across the warehouse. This eliminates non-value-added travel for forklifts such as running empty clamps, staging pallets, or idling on the dock. By shifting horizontal movement to robots, lift operators can focus on vertical storage and retrieval, creating the equivalent of a highly flexible automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) without the constraints of fixed infrastructure.

With GreyMatter at the core, Kenco’s sites become automation-ready — capable of seamlessly onboarding new processes, bots, or technologies as customer needs evolve. This creates a scalable model for growth, ensuring every deployment strengthens Kenco’s ability to support clients with future-ready fulfillment solutions.

The collaboration establishes Kenco as one of the first 3PLs to deploy orchestration technology across multiple sites, positioning it to deliver cost-optimized, automation-ready fulfillment for years to come.

“We built GreyMatter to empower forward-thinking 3PLs like Kenco,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder & CEO of GreyOrange. “Together, we’re setting a new standard for how 3PLs deliver value — combining Kenco’s deep operational expertise with the intelligence and flexibility of GreyMatter.”

About Kenco:

Kenco supplies integrated logistics solutions that include distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management, material handling equipment services, and customized supply chain solutions – all designed for Operational Excellence. Kenco continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, building lasting customer relationships for 75 years. Kenco’s focus is to support customers’ business needs and redefine third-party logistics by offering innovative, connected solutions.



About GreyOrange:

GreyOrange Inc. leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory management software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory, and workforce management for some of the world’s largest retailers and 3PLs. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people, and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

