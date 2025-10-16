Euronet Chooses Fireblocks to Support Cross-Border Stablecoin Payments

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, today announced it has chosen to leverage Fireblocks , an enterprise platform for secure digital asset infrastructure (non-custodial), settlement, trading operations and stablecoin payments.

Fireblocks enables Euronet to integrate stablecoin technology into its global payments infrastructure, accelerating partner settlements, reducing pre-funding needs and enhancing liquidity management. This integration also streamlines Euronet’s internal treasury operations and strengthens its support for cross-border payment use cases worldwide.

By combining Fireblocks’ secure stablecoin infrastructure with Dandelion’s vast global network, comprising approximately 631,000 locations, 4.1 billion bank accounts, 3.2 billion digital wallet accounts and 4.0 billion Visa debit cards through Visa Direct payments across 200 countries and territories, the companies are laying the groundwork for the next evolution in cross-border payments, where interoperability between traditional and blockchain systems work together to make money movement more efficient and accessible worldwide.

Modernizing the Movement of Money

Euronet’s first phase will focus on streamlining its treasury operations, optimizing the use of working capital and how funds move internally and across its banking and payment partners. The collaboration also supports Euronet’s broader roadmap of introducing stablecoin payments into remittances, consumer-facing wallets and real-time settlements.

“While we have enabled blockchain transaction processing, we believe the industry is reaching a turning point,” said Juan Bianchi, Euronet’s EVP & CEO Money Transfer segment. “Recent regulatory clarity and advances in technology now allow us to enhance the way we move money, making transactions more efficient and more secure. Fireblocks provides the additional security and connectivity we need to expand our payment offering at scale.”

Subsequent phases will expand to on-off ramping fiat currencies into stablecoin and tokenized assets, and other customer-facing products across Euronet’s portfolio—including Ria Money Transfer, Xe for high-value and corporate payments, Dandelion Payments for wholesale money movement between financial institutions and Euronet’s ATM fleet across the world.

Secure Infrastructure and Global Connectivity

Fireblocks’ multi-party computation (MPC) technology and policy engine help institutions secure wallets, control access and automate operations. The company’s network — spanning thousands of partners including on- and off-ramp providers, liquidity venues, and stablecoin issuers — enables Euronet to accelerate time to market without building hundreds of new integrations.

“This collaboration with Euronet underscores how stablecoin infrastructure can make cross-border payments faster, safer and more expansive,” said Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks. “By combining Euronet’s global footprint with Fireblocks’ secure platform, we’re helping to shape the next generation of global money movement.”

An Industry Poised for Change

The collaboration comes amid a new wave of regulatory and institutional momentum around stablecoins and tokenized payments. As banks and payment providers prepare to implement stablecoin infrastructure, partnerships, such as the one between Euronet and Fireblocks, demonstrate how established financial networks can evolve to meet the future of interoperable, real-time global payments.

About Euronet

A global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, Euronet moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

Starting in Central Europe in 1994, Euronet now supports an extensive global real-time digital and cash payments network that includes 57,326 installed ATMs, approximately 1.2 million EFT point-of-sale terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 69 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 721,000 point-of-sale terminals at approximately 354,000 retailer locations in 64 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 631,000 locations serving 200 countries and territories with digital connections to 4.1 billion bank accounts, 3.2 billion digital wallet accounts and 4.0 billion Visa debit cards through Visa Direct payments. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. As the industry's most scalable and secure platform, Fireblocks streamlines stablecoin payments, settlement, digital-asset operations, tokenization, and trading operations across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations — including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut — trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 120+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com .



