Altai Announces Completion of Special Cash Distribution to Shareholders

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATI) (“Altai” or the “Company”) announced today that further to the Company’s news release dated September 4, 2025 regarding the declaration by the board of directors of the Company of a special cash distribution of $0.06 per common share (the “Special Cash Distribution”), the Company has completed the payment of the Special Cash Distribution by way of a return of capital. The total amount paid by the Company for the Special Cash Distribution was approximately $3.4 million, which was funded from the Company’s cash and cash equivalents. As of today’s date, the Company has approximately $0.7 million of cash and cash equivalents remaining, or approximately $0.013 per common share based on the total issued and outstanding common shares of 56,033,552. As of today’s date, the Company is debt-free.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.altairesources.com.

