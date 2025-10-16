MRNA Therapeutics and Global Markets Report 2025: Revenue Data from 2022-2024, Estimates for 2025, and CAGR Projections Through 2030

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA: Therapeutics and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for mRNA therapeutics was valued at $7.71 billion in 2025 and is forecast to remain stable or slightly decline to $7.69 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.04% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report analyzes the global market for mRNA therapeutics. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2024, estimated data for 2025 and projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030. The report examines the different types of mRNA and their applications for therapeutic use. It also focuses on mRNA patents and clinical trials and examines the trends affecting the market during the forecast period. The report profiles the leading companies and their strategic alliances and partnerships.



Therapies using messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, have immense potential for treating chronic diseases. Vaccines incorporating mRNA provide several advantages over DNA vaccines in manufacturing, distribution and safety. There is a demand for vaccines and treatments using mRNA because of their encouraging results in human clinical trials. The market is expanding due to increased clinical trials and the global proliferation of stem cell therapies. Governments, academic institutions and biotech and pharma companies are concentrating on detecting infectious and rare diseases. The global market for mRNA therapeutics market presents a multibillion-dollar opportunity for vaccines and other therapies.



COVID-19 mRNA-based vaccines are currently available, and research continues to find new methods for preventing and treating infections and illnesses. Essential for many bodily functions, mRNA instructs the body's cells to produce proteins. Essentially, mRNA participates in biological processes within our bodies to potentially treat diseases and stop infections.



Report Includes

19 data tables and 71 additional tables

An overview and analysis of the global markets for messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global mRNA market, along with a market share analysis by disease type, indication, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings and consumer attitudes

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE, Merck & Co., and Sanofi

Company Profiles

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

COVID mRNA Vaccines

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Technology Background

Evolution of RNA Therapeutics

DNA Therapeutics vs. RNA Therapeutics

RNA Therapeutics

mRNA as Therapeutics

Regulatory Agency-Approved mRNA Vaccines

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the mRNA Therapeutics Market

Conclusion

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Numbers of Pandemics and Epidemics

Awareness of the Need for Vaccinations

Investments in mRNA Therapeutics Research

Market Restraints

Limitations of mRNA Vaccines

Production and Logistical Hurdles

Market Opportunities

Personalized Cancer Vaccines

Potential of mRNA Drugs to Treat Various Diseases

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario

Overview of Regulatory Bodies

Guidelines and Standards for mRNA Vaccines

Preclinical and Clinical Evaluation

Manufacturing and Post-Marketing Surveillance

Continual Monitoring and Risk Management

Chapter 5 Pipeline and Clinical Trial Analysis

Takeaways

mRNA Vaccines

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Disease Type

Takeaways

COVID mRNA Vaccines

Non-COVID mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics

Market Breakdown by Indication

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Rare Diseases

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown, by Region

Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies in mRNA Therapeutics

Nanoparticles

Modified mRNA

Automated mRNA Synthesis Kits

Bio Platforms

Artificial Intelligence

AI Developments at mRNA Therapeutics Companies

Chapter 8 Patent Analysis

Takeaways

mRNA Publications

List of Patents

Chapter 9 Sustainability in the mRNA Therapeutics Industry: An ESG Perspective

Sustainability in the mRNA Therapeutics Industry

ESG Risk Ratings

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

Takeaways

Leading Companies in the mRNA Therapeutics Market, 2024

Strategic Analysis

Collaborations and Partnerships

Regulatory Approvals

Clinical Trials Data

Funding and Grants

Chapter 11 Appendix

