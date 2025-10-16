Mondelēz International State of Snacking Survey: Holiday Memories Help Shape Our Snacking Choices

Many consumers link snacking to some of their most treasured childhood experiences.

Snacking habits often become deeply ingrained in family traditions and are passed down through generations.

The strong prevalence of sharing snacks in Asian cultures suggests a heightened value placed on communal experiences and honoring heritage.





CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, cherished traditions and heartwarming childhood memories deeply influence our snacking choices, according to findings from the sixth annual State of Snacking™ report published by Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ).

Developed in partnership with The Harris Poll, the State of Snacking survey tracks snacking behaviors among thousands of consumers across 12 countries. Recent survey findings show tradition and a sense of connection shape snacking habits globally, with these factors holding special significance in Asian cultures – from Mid-Autumn Festival to Diwali, snacks have become integral to cultural celebrations.

Connected by Snacks: 76% agree, “Some of my fondest childhood memories include sharing a snack with my parents.”

78% of global consumers enjoy sharing their favorite childhood snacks with others. This is especially prevalent in the Philippines (90%), Indonesia (90%), China (86%) and India (86%). Snacks Span Generations: 73% of global consumers agree that there are certain snacks their family eats that have been passed down through many generations. This resonates strongly in Indonesia (88%), India (85%), and the Philippines (84%).



“Snacking is about more than satisfying a craving – it’s about tapping into cherished memories and forging deeper connections, particularly during the holiday season,” said Melissa Davies, Senior Manager, Global Insights & Trendspotting at Mondelēz International. “Whether it's recreating childhood memories or establishing new rituals, snacks play a central role in celebrating the holidays and strengthening bonds.”

Mondelēz International continues to offer a range of products that have been part of family traditions for generations. Additional findings from the State of Snacking report are available for download at www.mondelezinternational.com/stateofsnacking/.

