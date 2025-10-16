Stonewall Kitchen Announces New Candle Manufacturing Strategic Partnership

YORK, Maine, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonewall Kitchen, a leading producer of specialty food and home goods, today announced a new strategic partnership with Alene Candles aimed at enhancing innovation, improving flexibility, and ensuring long-term competitiveness in the candle market. As part of this shift, the company will be closing its candle manufacturing facility in Wells, Maine and transitioning production of its Village Candle branded products to Alene’s locations.

This difficult but necessary decision comes after a thorough evaluation of current operations, industry trends, and customer expectations. By leveraging third-party manufacturing capabilities, Stonewall Kitchen will be able to accelerate innovation, reduce complexity, and better-serve evolving consumer demands in a dynamic market.

“Our top priority has always been delivering high-quality, beautifully crafted candles that bring joy to our customers,” said Don Kerrigan, CEO Stonewall Kitchen. “This transition allows us to access new technologies, scale production more efficiently, and invest more in design and innovation that sets our products apart.”

The Wells facility is expected to cease operations by June 2026 with third-party production ramping up immediately to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted supply chain.

“We are incredibly grateful to our Village Candle team for their hard work, dedication, and craftsmanship over the years,” added Don Kerrigan. “We are fully committed to supporting our employees during this transition and helping as many as possible continue to grow their careers with the Stonewall Kitchen Family of brands.”

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, salsas and more, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands. The company boasts distribution in more than 19,000 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a café in York, Maine; and numerous retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 35 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com