Borgo Art Launches PNRR-Funded Virtual Exhibitions to Bring Gorizia’s Cultural Heritage Online





GORIZIA, Italy, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borgo Art, an Inside Europe ETS project, today announced the official launch of an ambitious digital initiative transforming Gorizia’s most iconic heritage sites into immersive virtual exhibitions. Supported by Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) under the “Attractiveness of Historic Villages” program, the project aims to make culture more accessible, innovative, and future-focused.

At the heart of the initiative is a fully interactive 360° virtual tour of three key cultural landmarks: the Castle of Gorizia, Borgo Castello, and the former Krainer & Comp. hardware store. Visitors can now explore these locations remotely, navigating through galleries and historic spaces as if walking through them in person.

“This project merges heritage with technology, ensuring that culture remains vibrant and accessible,” said a spokesperson for Borgo Art. “Thanks to PNRR support, we’re opening Gorizia’s treasures to the world — no boundaries, no time limits.”

Immersive Art Experience

The virtual exhibitions showcase a curated selection of works by renowned artists, including Franco Dugo and Roberto Kusterle, as well as pieces from the prestigious KB Spa Art Collection. Each exhibition has been designed to maintain the authenticity of the physical space while enhancing it with digital storytelling and interactive elements.

While the physical exhibitions are temporary, their digital versions will remain permanently online, enabling global audiences to experience Gorizia’s cultural legacy anytime, anywhere.

A Project Backed by PNRR

This initiative aligns with Italy’s broader PNRR strategy to revitalize historic towns through sustainable cultural tourism, urban renewal, and digital innovation. By integrating technology into heritage promotion, Borgo Art contributes to both local economic growth and international cultural engagement.

The project also supports Gorizia and Nova Gorica’s joint bid as European Capital of Culture 2025, showcasing the city as a model for cross-border collaboration and cultural accessibility.

Culture Without Borders

The virtual exhibitions offer more than just convenience—they represent a new cultural frontier, breaking down physical barriers and opening heritage experiences to students, tourists, and art lovers across the globe.

“Gorizia has always been a place of connection,” added the spokesperson. “With this project, we’re extending that connection beyond borders — merging memory, identity, and innovation.”

How to Explore

The virtual exhibitions are now live and can be explored at: https://www.borgomultimedia.it/mostra-virtuale/

https://borgoart.eu/

Follow Borgo Art on Instagram for updates: @insideeurope.eu

