HCW Biologics’ Scientists to Present Three Posters During the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (“HCWB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCWB), a U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies to extend healthspan by targeting the link between chronic inflammation and disease, will present three posters to showcase the results of the IND enabling studies of the Company’s lead drug candidates based on its novel proprietary TRBC platform technology, at the upcoming 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, taking place from November 5 to 9, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Company’s T-Cell Receptor β-Chain Constant Region platform (“TRBC platform”) is a versatile scaffold that enables the creation of multiple classes of immunotherapeutic compounds: Class I: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators; Class II: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Class III: Multi-Specific Targeting Fusions and Enhanced Immune Cell Engagers.

The Company’s poster presentations will take place on November 7 and November 8:

Poster 1: A Multi-Specific Targeting Fusion and Enhanced Immune Cell Engager (Class III TRBC Compound)

Title: A novel multi-functional bispecific T-cell engager molecule for cancer therapy

Abstract Number: 915

Session Date and Time: November 7, 2025, 12:15-1:45 pm, 5:35–7:00 pm ET

Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

Poster 2: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (Class II TRBC Compound)

Title: A novel tetra-specific pembrolizumab-based immunotherapeutic

Abstract Number: 1014

Session Date and Time: November 8, 2025, 12:15-1:45 pm, 5:10-6:35 pm ET

Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

Poster 3: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators (Class I TRBC Compound)

Title: Enhancing immune cell expansion, checkpoint inhibitor synergy, and in vivo CAR-T and lymphocyte support using HCW11-006 -- a novel cytokine fusion molecule

Abstract Number: 276

Session Date and Time: November 8, 2025, 12:15-1:45 pm, 5:10- 6:35 pm ET

Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

About HCW Biologics:

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary immunotherapies to treat diseases promoted by chronic inflammation, especially age-related and senescence-associated diseases. The Company’s immunotherapeutics represent a new class of drugs that it believes have the potential to fundamentally change the treatment of cancer and many other diseases and conditions that are promoted by chronic inflammation — and in doing so, improve patients’ quality of life and potentially extend longevity. Chronic inflammation, including inflammaging, is believed to be a significant contributing factor to senescence-associated diseases and conditions that diminish healthspan, including many types of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as many indications that impact quality-of-life that are not life-threatening. The Company’s lead product candidate, HCW9302, was developed using the Company’s legacy TOBI™ (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) platform. The Company has created another drug discovery technology, the TRBC platform, which is not based on Tissue Factor. The TRBC platform has the capability to construct immunotherapeutics that not only activate and target immune responses but are also equipped with receptors that specifically target cancerous or infected cells. This platform is a versatile scaffold that enables the creation of multiple classes of immunotherapeutic compounds: Class I: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators; Class II: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Class III: Multi-Specific Targeting Fusions and Enhanced Immune Cell Engagers. These novel immunotherapeutics are being developed for treatment of a wide range of disease indications, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and improving quality of life conditions. The Company has constructed over 50 molecules using the TRBC platform. Further preclinical evaluation studies are currently being conducted for these molecules the Company has selected based on promising preclinical data. The Company has two licensing programs in which it has licensed exclusive rights for some of its proprietary molecules. See the Company Pipeline at https://hcwbiologics.com/pipeline/

