16 October 2025

VOLUNTARY DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET DENMARK

This disclosure contains information that HRC World PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014).

HRC World Plc (“HRC World” or the “Company”) hereby announces that Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has approved the Company’s request for the delisting of its shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark.

The last day of trading in HRC World Plc shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark will be 31 October 2025. Following that date, the Company’s shares will no longer be traded on the exchange.

As informed in previous announcement, the Company is transitioning trading of its ordinary shares fully to the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") in the UK, where trading commenced on 26 August 2025, as announced on the same date (available at: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/5363880).

The Company remains committed to fulfilling its obligations to shareholders and will provide updates on future corporate developments as appropriate.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is a UK public company listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen and the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market Access Category. It develops and operates small to medium-sized distributed data centres, offering co-location services such as server rack rentals and secure hosting spaces. These facilities provide clients with reliable, secure, and connected environments for their critical IT systems. The company is also exploring sustainable innovation in development renewable energy solutions like solar, wind, hydro, biogas and even studying new technologies such as nano-nuclear reactors.

