6G Communications Markets Research Report 2026-2046: Materials, Hardware, Systems, Technology Analysis - Opportunities for Base Stations, Client Devices, and Propagation Path Enhancers

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Communications Winning Materials, Hardware, Systems: Markets, Technology Opportunities 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This commercially-oriented report gives a grand overview of 6G materials and hardware opportunities emerging at launch in 2030 and later stages. See closely-allied topics of systems and signal processing. Learn how emerging materials such as ionomers, metamaterials, energy harvesters, transparent materials and structural electronics can assist.

20-year forecasts and roadmaps 2026-2046

The report assists all in the value chain from investors to added-value materials companies, product and system integrators, mobile network operators, academics, regulators and others. Discover potential partners, acquisitions, winning approaches, best practice, lessons of failure. The new PhD-level analysis is presented as 12 SWOT appraisals, 17 key conclusions, many new comparison charts, infograms, assessments by company, 6-line roadmaps to 2046, 48 forecast lines to 2046 and many sections marked "Analyst's Comment".

Appraisal of research advances through 2025 is essential

Vitally, there is deep coverage of the flood of new research and company activity through 2025 because 6G capabilities and objectives are changing. Old information and analysis can be very misleading.

Lucid analysis not rambling text

The Introduction explains why two very-different phases of 6G are now inevitable. Expect incremental 6G launch then a disruptive, very difficult second phase. See how the physical layer will be influenced by advances and requirements in higher layers. Here is the frequency spectrum for 6G phases in context of current general use of spectrum with a SWOT appraisal. Initially, many of the traditional telcos will economise by upgrading existing infrastructure and adding minimal new hardware.

However, the mismatch of planned and researched 6G frequencies shown here and other radical advances will invite usurpers, better serving the more heroic ambitions of companies such as Meta. Understand the situation with primary 6G infrastructure and client devices by type set against radical advances in 6G materials in general and the surge in importance of optical technologies for 6G phase two- optical wireless communication, optical tuning, deep fiber optic intermediary. Grasp the strong 6G trend from components-in-a-box to smart materials and metasurfaces, self-healing, long life and self-cleaning materials for 6G with SWOT.

Grasp electrically-functionalised transparent glass, sophisticated thermal materials and semiconductor advances demanded for 6G. See how the conjunction of 6G and other disruptive hardware may enable genuine Internet of Things IOT rather than renaming of what we had already. Like every other chapter, there is a close look at the important inventions and changes of direction through 2025.

The primary 6G materials and hardware opportunities lie in these overlapping topics:

Base stations as they partly evolve into such things as Tower in the Sky (aerospace) and building fabric;

Equipment enhancing the propagation path, notably Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces RIS, but also reflect-arrays, a more primitive product;

Customer premises equipment;

Client devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary and Conclusions

1.1 Purpose and context of this report and background

1.2 Methodology and focus of this analysis

1.3 16 conclusions for 6G Communications systems and hardware with 22 infograms, 10 SWOT appraisals

1.4 6G systems, materials and standards roadmaps in four lines 2026-2046

1.5 Market forecasts for 6G materials and hardware 2026-2046 lines, graphs, explanation

1.6 Background forecasts 2026-2046

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 Two phases of 6G are inevitable

2.3 How physical layer will be influenced by advances and requirements in higher layers

2.4 Spectrum for 6G phases in context of current general use of spectrum with SWOT

2.5 Situation with primary 6G infrastructure and client devices by type

2.6 Radical advances in 6G materials in general

2.7 Conjunction of 6G and other disruptive hardware advances may enable genuine Internet of Things

2.8 Ten key conclusions concerning 6G Communications generally

2.9 Further reading - academic research examples through 2025 and new market research

3. Analysis Revealing Best 6G Component and Material Opportunities

3.1 Overview

3.2 Overall 6G materials analysis

3.3 Ranking of most successful 6G ZED compounds and carbon allotropes in research

3.4 Thermal cooling and thermal conductor materials and hardware prioritised for 6G

3.5 Thermal metamaterials for 6G

3.6 Ionogels for 6G including electrically conductive thermal insulation

3.7 Advanced heat shielding, thermal insulation analysis for 6G

3.8 Inorganic, organic and composite thermal insulation materials prioritised for 6G

3.9 Prevalence of low loss and thermal materials in 6G research by formulation

3.10 Low-loss dielectrics prioritised for 6G

3.11 Optical and sub-THz 6G materials prioritised for 6G 0.1-1THz, NearIR and visible light

3.12 Materials for metamaterial-based 6G RIS analysed including tuning materials and components prioritised

4. Base Stations and Non-Terrestrial Network NTN 6G: UM-MIMO, Tower in the Sky HAPS, Other UAV

4.1 Overlapping subjects: 6G base stations and non-terrestrial networks

4.2 Progress to UM-MIMO and vanishing base stations

4.3 Satellites and drones aid and sometimes benefit from 6G, Internet of Drones: advances through 2025

4.4 Internet of Drones

4.5 Large stratospheric HAPS as part of 6G

5. Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces RIS and Metamaterial Reflect-Arrays Enhancing Propagation Path and Base Stations

5.1 Definitions, multiple 6G uses, surging interest, manic terminology

5.2 Dreams of 6G RIS everywhere: infograms

5.3 Many types of RIS needed for 6G

5.4 25 takeaways concerning 6G RIS opportunities

5.5 Advanced client devices to RIS: SWIPT, STIIPT, AmBC, CD-ZED

5.6 Seven aspects of materials and component opportunities in 6G RIS and more

5.7 6G RIS cost issues and potential reduction

5.8 6G RIS and reflect-array manufacturing technology

5.9 Five SWOT appraisals

5.10 Further reading

6. Zero Energy Devices ZED and Battery Elimination in 6G Infrastructure and Client Devices

6.1 Overview

6.2 Context of ZED

6.3 6G becoming zero-energy, often battery-free

6.4 Primary candidate enabling technologies for battery-free 6G ZED

6.5 Analysis of specific 6G ZED design approaches and SWOT appraisal

6.6 Ambient backscatter communications AmBC, crowd detectable CD-ZED, SWIPT

6.7 SWOT appraisal of circuits and infrastructure that eliminate storage

6.8 Further research through 2025

7. 36 Companies Involved in 6G Materials and Hardware: Products, Plans, Patents, Analyst Appraisals: 2025-2026

7.1 Overview: Likely 6G hardware landscape with examples of manufacturers and patenting trends

7.2 AGC Japan

7.3 Alcan Systems Germany

7.4 Alibaba China

7.5 Alphacore USA

7.6 China Telecom China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, CICT China collaboration

7.7 Ericsson Sweden

7.8 Fractal Antenna Systems USA

7.9 Greenerwave France

7.10 Huawei China

7.11 ITOCHU Japan

7.12 Kymeta Corp. USA

7.13 Kyocera Japan

7.14 Metacept Systems USA

7.15 Metawave USA

7.16 NEC Japan

7.17 Nokia Finland with LG Uplus South Korea

7.18 NTT DoCoMo and NTTJapan

7.19 Orange France

7.20 Panasonic Japan

7.21 Pivotal Commware USA

7.22 Qualcomm USA

7.23 Samsung Electronic South Korea

7.24 Sekisui Japan

7.25 SensorMetrix USA

7.26 SK Telecom South Korea

7.27 Sony Japan

7.28 Teraview USA

7.29 Vivo Mobile Communications China

7.30 VTT Finland

7.31 ZTE China

Companies Featured

AALTO

Airbus

Akela Laser

Alcan Systems

Alibaba

Alphacore

Anritsu

Apple

ATSC

B Com

Boeing

BT

Centro Ricerche FIAT

China Mobile

China Telecommunications

China Unicom

CICT

CNIT

CNRS

Corning

DCMS

DCVC

Dow

DuPont

Echodyne

Elwha

Ericsson

Eurecom

Evolv Technology

Finback

Fractal Antenna Systems

Fraunhofer HHI

Furukawa Electric

General Catalyst

Greenerwave

Homesun

HTGD

Huawei

ICS

IMEC

Intel

Interdigital

Ionic Materials

iQLP

Itochu

Keysight Technologies

Kymeta

Kyocera

Lenovo

LGUPlus

Lockheed Martin

Lumentum

Lux Capital

MDPI

Meta Materials

Metacept

Metawave

Microlink Devices

MIRAI

Motorola Mobility

Motorola Solutions

NEC

Nokia

NPL

NTT

NTTDoCoMo

Nur Energie

NXP

OLEDcomm

OneWave tech.

Orange

Oxford PV

Panasonic

Pivotal Commware

PureLiFi

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Raytheon

Rohde & Schwartz

Samsung

Sekisui

SensorMetrix

Signify

SineWave

SKTelecom

SNCF

SolAero

Sono Motors

Sony

Spectrolab

Stanley venture

Starlink

Telefonica

Teraview

Tesla

TII

Toshiba

Tubitak Uekae

UNIPI

Vivo Mobile

Vivotech

VLNComm

WL Gore

ZTE

ZTE Winston

