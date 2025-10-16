New Report Reveals Consumers’ Distrust of Public WiFi, Highlights Need for Secure Business Networks

Kinetic Business Report: 57% don’t feel safe using public/business WiFi, only 17% feel safe

Data shows consumer trust erodes with lack of control on how data is collected and used, underscoring the importance of secure guest WiFi solutions for businesses





CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research by Kinetic Business, a leading fiber internet provider, recently uncovered a major concern among consumers for their online safety when using free, public WiFi networks, often offered at businesses and public locations, highlighting the need for more secure networks in these locations.

The Kinetic Business Digital Safety & Privacy report surveyed 436 respondents across 18 states and found more than half of consumers (57%) don’t feel safe when using a public or business WiFi, while only 17% of consumers feel safe (24% neutral).

The data underscores the need for businesses to implement secure guest WiFi networks, especially as two thirds of consumers (67%) now report being more cautious with their personal data today. Additionally, increased customer education and awareness would go a long way with this public perception, according to Kinetic.

“Consumers are telling us loud and clear that public WiFi feels risky, and their level of distrust will only continue to grow. Providing a fast connection isn’t enough; customers are looking for public networks that are secure and protect their privacy by design,” said Ric Chura, chief information officer of Uniti, parent company of Kinetic Business. “Keeping customers safe isn’t just an IT task; it’s foundational to trust, loyalty, and the overall experience.”

The report found that when it comes to third-party companies handling their personal data, consumers’ sense of safety is directly correlated with perceived control and accountability. Trust erodes when consumers lack the ability to have a say in how—and where—data is being collected and used.

Respondents indicated they don’t feel safe when their data is handled by specific entities that feel distant and beyond their influence. Margins ranged from at least roughly 2-to-1, to as big as 6-to-1.

Examples of these entities include:

Foreign governments: 71% unsafe; 11% safe; 18% neutral

Public/business WiFi networks: 57% unsafe; 17% safe; 24% neutral

Social media sites: 53% unsafe; 21% safe; 26% neutral

Voice-prompted virtual assistants: 46% unsafe; 25% safe; 29% neutral





This contrasts with respondents indicating they feel safer when familiar, regulated entities handle data. Examples of these entities include healthcare and financial institutions, internet service providers and device manufacturers, to name the top “safe” companies moving personal data.

As digital threats continue to increase and consumers become more concerned with their online safety and privacy, the data emphasizes the need for businesses to offer secure guest WiFi networks and transparency around data collection.

Kinetic Business’s Digital Safety & Privacy report was conducted to better understand consumer and business data, privacy and digital security challenges and needs. The report also found that 77% of consumers today are concerned with their internet safety. Additionally, 60% of consumers feel unsafe online due to today’s economic conditions and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), driving more caution with personal data, especially in rural areas.

Read the full report here.

Kinetic Business is committed to enhancing consumers’ digital security with future-ready technology, powered by a reliable and secure fiber-optic network that addresses both the current and evolving business security needs. There are platforms available to ensure data and internet safety remain a priority, for both residential and business locations.

About this data: Kinetic, a provider of internet services for residential and small business customers, conducted a survey from Aug. 14–20, 2025, across its 18-state footprint. The study included 436 respondents between the ages of 18 and 60, recruited from independent consumer panels with no affiliation to Kinetic or the research firm. The survey explored home internet usage and data security habits. The sample was balanced by age, gender, and geographic market to ensure representativeness.

