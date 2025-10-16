Greystone Real Estate Capital Expands Team with Strategic Hires to Support Growth in Affordable Housing Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that its Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Syndication Platform, Greystone Real Estate Capital, has added two seasoned executives to its team. Ms. Tara Neely joins as Director, Development Risk Management, while Matt Holmes joins as Vice President, Asset Management.

Ms. Neely, with over 18 years of experience in architecture, construction, and affordable housing finance, is responsible for construction risk assessments and development oversight across Greystone’s LIHTC and affordable housing portfolio. Prior to Greystone, she served as Senior Vice President, Development Risk Manager, at Red Stone Equity Partners, where for nine years she was responsible for construction risk assessments for more than 175 LIHTC and Historic Tax Credit developments nationwide, representing over $2.5 billion in construction costs. Earlier in her career, Ms. Neely practiced as a licensed architect involved in multifamily and community-based developments, LIHTC and Historic Tax Credit projects, hospitality and cultural facilities. She received her master's in architecture from the University of Cincinnati.

“We’re delighted to have Tara join our team and leverage her wealth of expertise following the recent successful closing of our multi-investor fund,” said Spencer Gordon, Director of Credit & Underwriting, Greystone Real Estate Capital. “Her ability to work seamlessly with clients and communicate complex development risks with clarity ensures a continued high-level experience for both the LIHTC fund investors and developer partners.”

Mr. Holmes has 12 years of experience in accounting and real estate asset management, and is responsible for overseeing the performance of the LIHTC investment assets across Greystone Real Estate Capital’s portfolio. Previously he spent over five years as Vice President, Asset Management—Development at CREA, LLC, where he oversaw the performance and compliance of LIHTC properties nationwide from acquisition through receipt of 8609s. He also served as an accountant/asset manager for The Hampstead Companies, a San Diego-based LIHTC developer, and practiced as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with Dauby O'Connor & Zaleski, LLC, auditing the financials of LIHTC properties and assisting with cost certifications. Matt received his master's in accounting from Ball State University.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Matt to our growing team of LIHTC experts and portfolio managers. His experience and strategic approach will be a valuable addition as we work together to grow our portfolio,” said Mike Callahan, Director of Investment Management, Greystone Real Estate Capital. “With his strong background in affordable housing, Matt is integral to our work with developers, helping to enhance portfolio performance and deliver lasting value to the LIHTC fund investors.”

The appointments signal Greystone’s ongoing commitment to meeting the growing demand for its LIHTC and affordable housing capabilities. Greystone Real Estate Capital deploys capital for the preservation and new construction of affordable housing communities across the US, which ultimately creates jobs, generates tax revenue for municipalities, and enhances the lives of families, seniors, minorities, veterans, and those with disabilities who seek affordable housing.

